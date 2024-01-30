YouTube Expands “Go Live Together” Feature to More iOS and Android Users

YouTube has introduced a new collaborative feature named “Go Live Together,” allowing users to livestream together. Initially introduced in November of the previous year, this feature is now more widely accessible on iOS and Android mobile devices. The primary objective of “Go Live Together” is to facilitate collaboration between creators who have 50 or more subscribers.

The functionality of this feature is straightforward: it enables a YouTube creator to invite a guest to join them in a livestream session. While only one guest can be hosted at a time, the flexibility exists to rotate multiple guests during the same livestream. Interestingly, the 50-subscriber requirement is exclusive to the host. The host can invite any YouTube creator, regardless of their subscriber count, to co-stream.

As of now, “Go Live Together” is only available on the YouTube mobile app and is not accessible to desktop users. Creators have the option to schedule a co-stream through YouTube on a desktop. However, both the host and guest must connect to the scheduled stream through the YouTube app on a mobile device.

Responding to user feedback, YouTube acknowledged in a recent tweet that it is actively exploring the possibility of adding desktop support for this collaborative feature. The platform has committed to providing an update on this development in the future. It also shows a commitment to enhancing the user experience for creators across various devices.

It’s worth noting that while YouTube has introduced this collaborative live-streaming feature, it is not the first platform to do so. Other platforms have also introduced the concept of co-hosting in live streams. It also showcases the industry-wide trend of encouraging collaboration among content creators.

In conclusion, YouTube’s “Go Live Together” feature represents a step forward in fostering collaboration among creators on the platform. The ability to co-stream with guests, coupled with the potential expansion to desktop support, demonstrates YouTube’s commitment to providing a dynamic and inclusive environment for content creators and their audiences. As the platform continues to evolve, users can expect further enhancements and innovations to enrich their live-streaming experiences.

