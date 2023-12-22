Stay Connected this Christmas with Zong 4G’s Premium Data Roaming Bundles for the UK!

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator, is pleased to offer a special data roaming bundle for the United Kingdom to ensure seamless and uninterrupted connectivity at affordable rates this Christmas. As an organization that believes in inclusivity, this bundle has been tailor-made for those celebrating the festivities of the occasion.

This customized bundle is designed to ensure that you get access to the best data roaming services at affordable prices. Zong 4G aims to create ease of access for its users and is evolving every day to cater to the needs of modern travelers. Recognizing the considerable challenge associated with switching networks for every international trip, Zong 4G has curated bundles designed to cater to the connectivity needs of travelers in over 150 countries worldwide.

Zong 4G’s data roaming bundle for the UK has viable resources to make sure you stay connected with your loved ones. Users can easily activate these bundles from MY ZONG APP or dial *4255# to subscribe.

Bundle Name Type Price Resources Validity UK Prepaid Voice and Data Roaming Offer Prepaid Rs.2,000+tax 30 Mins, 30 SMS and 1GB 15 Days

The official spokesman for Zong 4G stated, ‘Zong 4G is working every day to make sure we can fulfill the needs of our users and is proud to offer our customers to stay connected while roaming during this Christmas at minimum charges.’

Zong 4G is the only telecom operator in Pakistan offering a wide array of specially designed bundles. These data roaming bundles are constructed to make sure that your trip to the UK this Christmas is not only memorable but also seamlessly shared with your loved ones.

Also Read: Zong 4G partners with SnappRetail to integrate Mobile Top-ups via Easy Load for Prepaid recharge