Step In Wrong Direction: Microsoft Isn’t Happy With Apple’s Planned App Store Changes

Microsoft has been reportedly working to develop an alternative app store for iPhone users. The company says that the store will focus on games, and it expects to launch the platform later this year. It would not be wrong to say that Apple’s planned changes to the App Store in the European Union, including support for alternative app marketplaces will make the way for Microsoft to launch its game-focused store. However, Microsoft isn’t delighted with Apple’s proposed changes. According to the company, Apple’s proposed changes are a “step in the wrong direction,” reflecting criticism from the likes of Spotify and Epic Games. Is that so? What do you think?

Is Apple’s New Policy To Make Changes to the App Store A Step In the Wrong Direction?

Microsoft hasn’t provided any details about its problems with Apple’s proposed changes. However, it seems quite obvious that Microsoft isn’t thrilled about Apple’s Core Technology Fee. As a part of these changes, Apple will require developers to pay €0.50 for each annual app install. Usually, App developers get 1 million free installations before paying the fee. However, there is no free allotment for developers of app marketplaces.

Sarah Bond, president of Xbox isn’t enjoying Apple’s announcements. She stated:

“We believe constructive conversations drive change and progress towards open platforms and greater competition. Apple’s new policy is a step in the wrong direction. We hope they listen to feedback on their proposed plan and work towards a more inclusive future for all.”

The point worth mentioning here is that Apple’s announcements included a change for the first time. The company shared App Store guidelines to permit game-streaming apps for the first time. This change will be applicable worldwide, not just in the European Union. It seems Microsoft will launch a dedicated Xbox Cloud Gaming app for iPhone and iPad. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!