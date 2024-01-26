Generative AI Investments Face FTC Inquiry: Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in the Spotlight

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated an inquiry into substantial investments made by tech giants Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet into generative AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, as announced on Thursday. The regulatory body has issued “compulsory orders” to these companies and aims to examine their relationships with AI startups to assess their impact on competition.

FTC Chair Lina Khan emphasized the importance of ensuring that the rapid development and monetization of AI do not compromise healthy competition. In a statement, Khan noted, “Our study will shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition.” The companies in question have a 45-day window to respond to the agency’s inquiries.

Generative AI has witnessed a surge in popularity since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022. This technology has generated both excitement for its potential to enhance productivity and concerns about potential job losses. Major tech players, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet, have been actively investing billions in both established companies and startups to advance generative AI capabilities.

For instance, Microsoft invested over $13 billion in OpenAI, securing a 49 per cent stake. This strategic move allowed Microsoft to integrate generative AI capabilities into its search engine Bing, as well as Windows and Office. Similarly, Amazon and Alphabet invested $4 billion and $2 billion, respectively, in Anthropic, an AI startup known for its chatbot named Claude.

FTC’s investigation seeks details about the specifics of these investments, decision-making processes regarding new product releases, oversight rights, market share analyses, and potential sales growth. The inquiry reflects growing concerns about the market dominance of large tech companies and the need for regulation in the field of AI, as previously highlighted by FTC Chair Lina Khan in a New York Times opinion column.

This scrutiny extends beyond the U.S., with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority also examining whether Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI raises antitrust concerns. Microsoft’s President Brad Smith has characterized the investment as a partnership that fosters AI innovation while maintaining the independence of both companies.

In response to the FTC’s inquiry, a Google spokesperson expressed hope that the study would highlight companies that lack the openness of Google Cloud and may engage in practices that lock in customers. Microsoft’s Vice President for Competition and Market Regulation, Rima Alaily, affirmed the positive impact of partnerships in promoting competition and accelerating innovation, pledging cooperation with the FTC’s study. The ongoing investigation underscores the global attention on the relationships between big tech and generative AI startups.

