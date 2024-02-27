Tecno Pova 6 Pro Launched at MWC – What’s new?

Yesterday, the smartphone manufacturer Tecnno launched a new smartphone, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). It is a mid-range smartphone with a massive battery and lighting on the back of the device.

Performance:

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 5G chipset. It operates on Android 14 OS with HiOS as the Android skin.

Memory:

The device arrives with 12 GB of RAM, 12 GB of extended RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Camera:

The device arrives with a 108 MP main camera, a 2 MP sensor, and a 0.08 MP auxiliary lens on the rear side. For selfie lovers, there is a 32MP front-facing camera.

Display:

The Pova 6 Pro arrives with a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Battery:

The smartphone arrives with a humongous 6,000 mAh battery. It supports 70W wired charging and promises to retain at least 80% of its capacity after 6 years of use. However, there’s no wireless charging support.

Colors:

The Pova 6 Pro comes in two colors, a subdued black/grey, and a vibrant green. Both of the colors have rear lighting effects that can integrate with information from the device, like incoming calls or games.

Talking about the Pova 6 Pro, Tecno said,

POVA 6 Pro 5G propels smartphone design into the future with a striking dynamic-eye design. The hardcore aesthetic comes to life with mesmerizing Dynamic Light Effect on back cover. In total, 210 single-point controlled MiniLEDs create ring-shaped and propeller-shaped light effects in the futuristic display. Overall, up to 9 different scenarios like calls, power status, and gaming with 101 different user-defined effects can be personalized, allowing users to craft their own POVA experience.

The device is set to launch in select markets first, including India, the Philippines, and Saudi Arabia, by the end of this month. In contrast, it may launch the phone in Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America over the coming months.