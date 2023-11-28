Top Budget Smartphones under PKR 40k (Updated Dec 2023)

The smartphone market in Pakistan seems to be reviving after witnessing a decline for the last 1-2 years. Still, the purchasing power of people is on the lower side because of the worst-ever inflation, the country has been experiencing for some time. Due to this reason, the majority of people prefer to buy budget-segment smartphones. The general perception of Pakistani citizens is that they desire a smartphone that has a huge memory space and a fine camera setup with an apparently large resolution. Therefore, smartphone manufacturers mostly design phones that fulfill these needs. If you are looking to find one of the best budget smartphones under PKR 40k, then you are at the right place.

Based on our research, here are the 4 best budget smartphones that you can buy under PKR 40k.

Top Budget Smartphones under PKR 40k

Dcode Bold 3 (best smartphone under 35K):

Dcode is a local smartphone brand in Pakistan that is looking to gain market share in the local market. Consequently, the brand is striving hard to make its mark by launching smartphones with exceptional specifications at affordable prices. Dcode Bold 3 is actually following the same tradition. Here is the detailed specs sheet for Dcode Bold 3.

Performance:

CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core Chipset: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 GPU: Mali-G57 MP2

Display:

Technology: FHD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

FHD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

120 Hz Size: 6.78 Inches

6.78 Inches Resolution: 1080 x 1920 Pixels (~325 PPI)

Memory:

ROM: 128GB

128GB RAM: 6GB (+6GB Extended RAM)

6GB (+6GB Extended RAM) Card Slot: microSD Card, supports up to 1TB

Camera:

Main (Triple Camera): 50 MP + 2 MP + AI, LED Flash

50 MP + 2 MP + AI, LED Flash Features: Autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video recording at 1080p at 30fps

Autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video recording at 1080p at 30fps Front Camera: 16 MP

Connectivity:

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth: v5.0 with A2DP, LE

v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS: Yes, with A-GPS support

Yes, with A-GPS support Radio: FM Radio

FM Radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0

USB Type-C 2.0 NFC: Yes

Yes Sensors: Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint, Proximity

Battery:

Capacity: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charging: 15W

15W Type: USB Type C

Price: PKR 34,999/-.

Our Verdict:

The Dcode Bold 3 offers some mind-blowing specs at this price range, which no other smartphone is offering. The combination of the MediaTek G99 processor and 120 Hz refresh rate makes it an ideal choice for gaming enthusiasts who are seeking a smartphone under PKR 35K. The camera quality is just par for what we can expect in this price bracket. Overall, it’s a great choice for anyone with a low budget.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno has been targeting the budget segment of Pakistan for a long time. It has been able to gain a significant market share in the local market as it offers decent specs at a competitive price range. Tecno Spark 10 Pro is the latest offering from the company, and let’s check out its specs to know what it really offers.

Performance:

CPU: Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset: Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)

Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Display:

Technology: FHD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

FHD+ IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size: 6.8 Inches

6.8 Inches Resolution: 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)

1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Refresh rate: 90Hz

Memory:

ROM: 128GB

128GB RAM: 8GB (+8GB of Virtual RAM)

8GB (+8GB of Virtual RAM) Card Slot: microSD Card, supports up to 256GB

Camera:

Main (Dual Camera): 50 MP, f/1.6 (wide, PDAF) + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash

50 MP, f/1.6 (wide, PDAF) + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash Features: Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video recording at 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video recording at 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Front Camera: 32 MP

Connectivity:

WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth: v5.3 with A2DP, LE

v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS: Yes, with A-GPS support

Yes, with A-GPS support Radio: FM Radio

FM Radio USB: USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC: No

Sensors:

Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity

Battery:

Capacity: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Fast charging: 18W, Type-C

Price:

PKR 39,999/-.

Our Verdict:

The Tecno Spark 10 is a decent smartphone under PKR 40k. Though it has a better selfie camera than the Dcode Bold 3, it lags behind in all other aspects. Dcode offers a better display and chispet at a more affordable price range. Still, it can prove to be a good choice for users who want to choose a smartphone from an established brand.

Infinix Hot 30

Infinix and Tecno are the two sister companies that mostly target the budget segment in the local smartphone market. Just like Tecno, Infinix also offers decent specs at a competitive price tag. The company recently launched the Hot 30 in the PKR 40k price range with some scintillating features. So, let’s take a look at some of the key highlights of the Infinix Hot 30.

Display:

Type: FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)

FHD+ IPS LCD, 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak) Size: 6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio)

6.78 inches, 109.2 cm2 (~84.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)

Platform:

Chipset: Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)

Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Memory:

Card Slot: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

microSDXC (dedicated slot) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6 (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP

50 MP, f/1.6 (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP Features: Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama

Quad-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video: 1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps

1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.5 (wide)

8 MP, f/2.5 (wide) Features: Dual-LED flash

Dual-LED flash Video: 1080p@30fps

Connectivity

Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Positioning: GPS

GPS NFC: Yes

Yes Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery

Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging: 33W wired Type C, 55% in 30 min (advertised)

Price:

PKR 39,999/-.

Our Verdict:

Overall, the Infinix Hot 30 is a decent smartphone under PKR 40k. However, it couldn’t beat the top two contenders for some reasons. It lags behind Bold 3 in a number of ways, including refresh rate, chipset, etc. On the other hand, the smartphone has many similarities with the Tecno Spark 10 Pro, but the latter has a much better selfie camera and a slightly bigger screen.

Xiaomi Redmi 12

After Apple & Samsung, another company that has been able to successfully make its mark in the local market as a quality brand is Xiaomi. The company targets all smartphone segments (budget, midrange, flagship). The Redmi series of the company launches smartphones in budget and lower midrange segments and constitutes a major market share. The recent budget smartphone launched by the company is Redmi 12 and the key features of the phone are as follows:

Display

Type: IPS LCD, 550 nits (peak)

IPS LCD, 550 nits (peak) Size: 6.79 inches, 109.5 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio)

6.79 inches, 109.5 cm2 (~85.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1080 x 2460 pixels (~396 ppi density)

Platform

Chipset: Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm)

Mediatek MT6769H Helio G88 (12nm) CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G52 MC2

Memory

Card Slot: microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) RAM: 4GB

4GB Internal Storage: 128GB

Camera

Rear Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8 (wide, PDAF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide, 120˚) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro)

50 MP, f/1.8 (wide, PDAF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide, 120˚) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (macro) Features: LED flash, HDR

LED flash, HDR Video: 1080p@30fps

1080p@30fps Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.1 (wide)

8 MP, f/2.1 (wide) Video: 1080p@30fps

Connectivity

Bluetooth: 5.3, A2DP, LE

5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning: GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC: Yes

Yes Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass

Battery

Type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 18W wired, PD (Power Delivery)

Price:

PKR 34,999/-.

Our Verdict:

The Redmi 12 is also a good option in this price range for brand-conscious users. Though it has a comparatively better camera, it hasn’t been able to beat the top 3 contenders as it lags behind in all other aspects. The Redmi 12 has comparatively low memory, a low refresh rate, and a weaker selfie camera than the Spark 10 Pro. Furthermore, the Inifnix Hot 30 has a much better charging system as compared to the Redmi 12.

Conclusion:

The Dcode Bold 3 is certainly the best smartphone that you can buy in this price range. It outperforms all other smartphones on our list. The other 3 contenders were pretty closley matched and ranked on the basis of minor aspects. Feel free to contact throught the comment section if you have any query regarding the article.

