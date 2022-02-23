The Latest Flagship Model vivo V23 5G Becomes the Favourite with Its Color Changing Glass Back

Smartphones have evolved from being merely communication devices to becoming indispensable companions in our daily lives. The smartphone is an extension of a person’s dynamic personality that represents their style and choices perfectly. vivo, a leading technology brand is well aware of these consumer needs.

With a strong focus on ‘customer centric innovation’ and a nook for setting benchmarks in the smartphone industry, the brand has been at the forefront to vanguard innovations since its inception in Pakistan. vivo has earned laurels for its trailblazing handsets that have not only elevated the style but redefined customer experience.

Newly launched vivo V23 5G exemplifies the legacy of V series known for its supreme photography and ground-breaking smartphone design that enables today’s fast-moving users to do more with their trendy and power packed smartphone. The brand has focused on developing a revolutionary smartphone that combines cutting edge technology with a perfect balance of elegance. The V23 5G has a stylish design, powerful features and a great camera. It is truly a premium flagship performer that has raised the bar in terms of design and camera.

V23 5G is the first in the industry to have a Color Changing Glass on the back cover of mobile phones. This tremendous technology enables creative minds and show the transformation of back glass by contrasting to their look in no time. The technology works amazingly in the sunlight by turning the back cover from light gold to blue-green. It gradually returns to light gold after being moved away from the light source. What a fascinating concept!

This fanatic transformation marks the traces of changing light that provides two dazzling colors in one smartphone. With this color-changing technology, the users can add fun in life while using the classy V23 5G and do the best in style.

V23 5G is an all-rounder, a never-before-seen smartphone with the potential to empower users’ zeal. For design enthusiasts, vivo V23 5G is definitely a showstopper. The smartphone embodies a Metal Flat Frame which is made of aviation aluminium alloy with a unibody design that looks sharp, classy and durable. Its brilliantly created Flat frame design is bound to take people’s breath away with just one glance.

V23 5G is without a doubt the epitome of style and design. It comes with a Fluorite AG Glass cover that looks graceful and is comfortable to touch and it is not easily smeared by fingerprints. This premium design concept reminds of stars and resembles a bright galaxy. Users no longer have to be concerned about their devices during vacations, parties or coffee with friends. Technically, it uses molecular technology to create numerous evenly-distributed microcrystals of the same size on the surface of the smartphone that adjusts to ambient conditions and works magically to make everything look more magnificent.

With a visually balanced and pleasing design, V23 5G presents a minimalist and dynamic aesthetic, and a harmony of various elements providing a soothing look and feel. The smartphone is here to re-define the look and feel of a premium-range of handsets with its ever-stunning design and high-on fashion style quotient. The uniquely refreshed look of V23 5G screams newness, fashionable days ahead ready to fit every style and trend, available in two color variants – Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

It doesn’t end here, the camera module is composed of large and small rings arranged nicely on top of each other, which also provides harmony and balance to the entire outlook of the smartphone. V23 5G comes with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie on the front, and 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera on the rear.

With a novel design and unmatched look and feel, the smartphone has delivered exceptional technology to empower consumers. The gadget combines power, design and speed to meet the demands of today’s high-end smartphone customers. Grab yours today.