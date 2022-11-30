This fake SMS App is Misusing you Phone Number- Delete it ASAP

Whenever we download a messaging app, they carry on proper verification by sending a one-time code to a mobile number. But sometimes people do not have a phone number. In such circumstances, if they want to download that specific app, they create virtual numbers to receive a one-time code for verifying their accounts. This is done through fake SMS Apps. Researchers from cybersecurity firm Evina has discovered a fake SMS app for Android that used the phone numbers of those users who have installed the app to send one-time code to other users.

The name of this fake SMS app is Symoo which is downloaded for more than 100,000 times. It has got 3.5-star rating even when users have complained about it.

When users download the Symoo app, it sends requests to send and read text messages which are quite weird but its description says that it’s a simple use SMS app so this is somehow justified. After this, the app asks users to provide their phone number and a loading screen appears. During this time, the creators of this app send multiple two-factor authentications ( 2FA ) text messages to help others create and verify new online accounts.

When this loading screen disappears, the app gets stuck for the same purpose. At this point most of the users uninstall Symoo but till this time, the damage is already done.

When people acquired about this app, Google spokesperson told:

“The apps identified – Symoo (com.vanjan.sms) and ActivationPW (com.programmatics.activation) – have been removed from Google Play and the developer has been banned.”

How to stay safe if you downloaded this fake SMS app

If you are uncertain to download the app, all you need to do is to delete it immediately. Though the damage is already done, so you should consider changing your phone number. Moreover, you need to be extra careful while downloading the app in the future.

Also Read: SBP Refutes Holding Payment to Google – Will Google Play Store Apps be Available After Dec 1?