TikTok chainmail posts bring life to the Old Internet

Have you ever received an email that asks you to forward the email to ten of your contacts to get a great surprise? Or have you ever received a message to be shared with 50 people to receive money? No doubt these old ways of poor marketing were quite annoying and those who became victims of such superstitious posts were blessed to get the spam filters and privacy tools in different apps. However, it seems that TikTok, one of the most used apps for making videos is going back to the old era of marketing by introducing such chainmail posts.

While many people wouldn’t be happy about it, TikTok’s new chainmail is more positive than the previous annoying mail. In this, users are allowed to upload videos of themselves with viral sounds behind them, asking users if this song will make their moods betters. Captions like this are usually accompanied: “This sound is no joke actually! I’m making more money than I’ve ever seen now and my life is gr8!” or simply, “Don’t skip.”

Due to this feature provided by TikTok, users can easily get returning users during the next weeks or months. Also, such posts encourage users to continue using similar sounds and liking their videos. This is an entirely new form of chainmail.

Through this, TikTok has brought back a lot of memories and many old named specifically in the online gaming domain. This is evident from the overnight rise of TikTok’s corn kid that made the corn kid song extremely popular. While this feature in the start might look bad to you but the overall purpose associated with it is quite good and one can reap its benefits.

