TikTok is experimenting on “Watch History” to retrieve the video we saw in past

Social media platforms keep on inventing new features and also updating their existing features to keep their platforms attractive. TikTok is recently spotted testing a new feature of Watch History with the help of which the user will be able to retrieve those videos which he saw but missed to save.

This feature will make it lot easier to run through the list of videos previously seen on the app. Presently the viewers have great difficulty in searching the videos watched before. They can either filter the search results or download all the TickTok data to get just a single video. The Watch History button is the need of time to make this searching procedure simple, convenient, and time-saving.

TikTok is experimenting on “Watch History”

At the moment as the feature is in the experimenting phase so has been given access to just a few developers. When all the bugs have been dealt with, then the feature will be rolled out to the people.

How to reach new feature:

To try the new feature, we have to go to the Settings. Then we must lead to Content and Activity section. In this section, there are options of live subscription, App language, Watch history, Content preferences and Live Replay. This new option has been added now for experimental purpose. There is not much information about how the Watch History page will look like. Just the waiting eyes will wait for the perfect time to receive the feature in their apps.

