TikTok Launches New Data Portability API

In a significant development, TikTok has launched a new Data Portability API. It is part of the company’s efforts to comply with the Digital Markets Act, which is being rolled out this week. The all-new TikTok feature will provide its users the option to handle their data carefully between the platform and third-party apps. It aligns with TikTok’s persistent efforts to improve user privacy. The platform also introduced advanced data control tools and the ability to disable personalization in the app.

What is Data Portability API?

TikTok’s Data Portability API allows users to authorize the transfer of their information and third-party apps. Right now, this feature is limited to the European Economic Area (EEA). However, the short-video platform is actively working on making this API more widely accessible in the future.

The data contains details such as: Profile information.

Posts information.

Followers and following lists.

Activity.

Direct messages.

TikTok’s Data Portability API is available worldwide but it is limited to qualified applicants right now. To qualify for API access, applicants need to meet some requirements. Applicants need to have a well-defined use case that demands access to one or more of the listed scopes. Moreover, they need to serve TikTok users in the EEA and should be able to distinguish them. It is worth mentioning here that API will not return data for users outside the EEA. Applicants also need to deliver high-fidelity UX mockups and pass a privacy and security review to provide user safety. TikTok stated:

“Data Portability API will allow registered developers to request user permission to transfer a copy of their TikTok data. EEA users will be able to authorize either a one-time or recurring transfer, and will be able to select specific categories of data or their full archive, allowing for continuous and real-time data portability.” If TikTok doesn’t cling to the DMA, it will face penalties and it may become inaccessible to its 134 million users in Europe. It can also harm TikTok advertisers running campaigns in the EEA.