The University of Auckland has reported encouraging findings from a clinical trial of a novel mobile-phone-based therapy, following a 20-year quest to discover a remedy for tinnitus. In this study, a total of 61 patients were randomly assigned to receive either the prototype of a novel ‘digital polytherapeutic’ or a commonly used self-help application that generates white noise.

According to the findings of a study that was recently published in the journal Frontiers in Neurology, only the group that received the polytherapeutic treatment (consisting of 31 individuals) had clinically meaningful improvements after 12 weeks, whereas the other group (consisting of 30 individuals) did not. Researchers are excited because they feel that this innovation could have a direct impact on the treatment of tinnitus in the future as a result of these optimistic results.

Tinnitus is a prevalent medical condition that affects roughly 15% of the population. Among them, about 1% of individuals experience severe symptoms that significantly affect their quality of life. The condition under consideration is distinguished by the presence of a continuous auditory perception of ringing, buzzing, or humming in the ears, which can cause significant distress and prove to be a formidable challenge to effectively address. At present, the medical community has not discovered a definitive cure for tinnitus, and available interventions are primarily focused on symptom management.

Over the last twenty years, a global community of researchers has been actively investigating potential treatments for tinnitus, yielding modest results thus far. The clinical trial conducted at the University of Auckland has presented a promising outlook for individuals afflicted with the aforementioned condition.

What this therapy does is essentially rewire the brain in a way that de-emphasizes the sound of the tinnitus to a background noise that has no meaning or relevance to the listener,” Dr. Searchfield says. According to audiology research fellow Dr. Phil Sanders, “Sixty-five percent of participants reported an improvement. For some people, it was life-changing – where tinnitus was taking over their lives and attention.”