The trend of trade and governance pattern is rising every day in Pakistan. Pakistan’s eCommerce range is bright as many businesses have moved to the digital trading to expand their network and sales at the same time. Here we have shortlisted top 5 online shopping websites of Pakistan. Online shopping is described as when the customer purchases services or products directly from the manufacturer and the payment is made immediately over the internet. Many of other shopping websites offer COD cash on delivery in additives The top 5 online shopping websites in Pakistan are ranked in this article.

In report of “2019 Connected Commerce,” renowned American data firm Nielsen reported that 82 percent of Pakistani consumers living in urban areas with sufficient Internet access purchased merchandise through e-commerce channels.

The top 5 online shopping websites in Pakistan are ranked in this article.

Daraz

After its inception in 2012, Daraz first made waves in Pakistan’s e-commerce industry. In Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Daraz.com.np. It has grown to become Pakistan’s largest online shopping site with a network spanning across Asia. Its goal was to provide vendors and customers across the country with a stable, productive online marketplace.

Daraz started exclusively as a retail platform for online fashion and expanded over the years to become a complete one-stop solution for all your purchasing needs. Daraz is proud not to be just another Asian e-commerce venture. You can expect easy navigation, personalized reviews, and a seamless online shopping experience promised, whether you shop online via its website or its shopping app.

The investment by the Australian community is behind this brand’s rapid growth. Daraz is owned by the CDC Community – the Development Finance Institution (DFI) of the UK Government to support and grow companies in Africa and South Asia – and the Asia Pacific Internet Group.

Store Link: https://www.daraz.pk/

Goto

Goto is one-stop online marketplace in Pakistan bringing to your fingertips a secure, trouble-free and convenient shopping experience. Built on the precipice of confidence and peace of mind. Goto aims to provide the people of Pakistan with an unfailing and totally trouble-free shopping experience. Online shopping in Pakistan has seen a big boom in the mainstream over the last few years.

With more and more people entering the world of online shopping in Pakistan, Goto has developed a unique shopping experience that combines online shopping with the most sought-after item people in Pakistan are looking for: confidence, reliability, originality, and agility. With a broad range of leading brands in the fields of technology, fashion, beauty and lifestyle, it offers 100% original products to its customers.

Store Link; https://www.goto.com.pk/

Telemart

One of the fastest growing eCommerce online shop for electronics. TELEMART is a brand of Tradelink enterprises, a company with 23 years of success in the field of mobile phones and consumer electronics from all the leading brands, with competitive prices, a wide range of products and reliable after-sales service and easy customer support through its online shopping platform and brick and mortar outlets spreading nationwoide. Dominance in IT and networkinv products, home appliances, home entertainment products under one roof.

Store Link:https://www.telemart.pk/

IShopping

Founded in 2011, this website is known for its variety of electronic products especially smartphone. iShopping.pk–an online shopping platform that offers the most common branded merchandise with the latest and advanced product and gadgets. This online shopping website offers a wide range of mobile phones, tablets, computers, TVs and DVDs, gaming consoles and games, home & living items such as home appliances, kitchen appliances, clothes, footwear, fashion accessories and jewelry, beauty and cosmetics, baby care, home décor, furniture and books and many more.

Store Link: https://www.ishopping.pk/

Ali Express

Ali Express offers 100 million plus product range in competitive prices. It ships to over 200 countries and regions with websites in 5 languages. With easy payment method, pay with the most common and safe methods of payment in the world. From click to delivery, its Buyer Security protects your order. Aid for a seamless shopping experience round the clock. Download the app and get your fingertips of the AliExpress universe.

Store Link: https://best.aliexpress.com/?lan=en

Above websites are the top 5 online shopping websites of Pakistan. As Pakistan’s online shopping landscape expands every year, online shopping is gaining momentum in Pakistan’s Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other major cities. This growing trend is not limited to urban cities alone. A large untapped rural segment of Pakistan’s population is increasingly moving towards online shopping, offering retailers enough opportunity to connect with thousands of people.