Telemart and NRSP Microfinance Bank Join Forces for a Revolutionary Smartphone Financing Program

Telemart, a leading ecommerce marketplace in Pakistan, announces the launch of its revolutionary and innovative Shariah Compliant smartphone financing project in partnership with one of the leading Micro Finance Banks in Pakistan, NRSP Microfinance Bank. This partnership is aimed at addressing the current financial challenges and low smartphone penetration in the country by offering a seamless and accessible way for customers to purchase their desired smartphones on easy monthly installments.

In the face of extreme inflation and limited access to financial services, Telemart, in collaboration with NRSP Microfinance Bank, is proud to offer a solution that makes smartphone ownership a reality for everyone. The new financing option provides a flexible and convenient way for customers to purchase the latest smartphones from Telemart on easy monthly installments, without the need for a credit or debit card.

Through this partnership, anyone with a valid CNIC and a source of income can apply for smartphone financing of up to 12 months. This unique initiative aims to provide everyone, regardless of their financial situation, the opportunity to own the latest smartphone technology. To facilitate the lending to masses, Telemart is using a state-of-the-art technology in partnership with a Global Tech company to block the smartphones in case of default or non-payment from the customers.

NRSP Microfinance Bank ensures secure financing process

The launch of this project is currently in its pilot phase facilitating customers in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur. However, within 2 months, this project will be expanded to multiple cities across Pakistan. The smartphone financing option is available through both Telemart’s website (www.telemart.pk) and its offline stores, providing customers with the convenience of choosing their preferred method of purchase. The partnership with NRSP Microfinance Bank ensures that the financing process is secure, transparent and efficient.

In conclusion, Telemart and NRSP Micro Finance Bank’s partnership is a game-changer for the country as it acts as a catalyst to increase the smartphone penetration and financial inclusion while strengthening the vision of Digital Pakistan by bringing technology within the reach of every individual in the country and enabling them to lead a more connected and empowered life.

