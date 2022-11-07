Twitter Will Permanently Ban Users Who Impersonate Accounts: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has always been against lifetime suspensions even before acquiring Twitter. He even promised to reinstate banned users like Donald Trump. Recently, Musk said that Twitter will permanently suspend account impersonators if they are not clearly labeled as parodies. Musk has taken this step after several verified “blue-check” users changed their accounts to impersonal Musk himself.

Twitter Banned Comedian Kathy Griffin For Impersonating Elon Musk

Reports claim that Twitter has just banned comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating Musk. The ban is temporary. The comedian used his name and image in her own verified Twitter account that’s why her account got banned. Other verified accounts impersonating Elon, including Jeph Jacques, also appear to have been kicked off the site.