Twitter Will Permanently Ban Users Who Impersonate Accounts: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has always been against lifetime suspensions even before acquiring Twitter. He even promised to reinstate banned users like Donald Trump. Recently, Musk said that Twitter will permanently suspend account impersonators if they are not clearly labeled as parodies. Musk has taken this step after several verified “blue-check” users changed their accounts to impersonal Musk himself.

Twitter Banned Comedian Kathy Griffin For Impersonating Elon Musk

Reports claim that Twitter has just banned comedian Kathy Griffin for impersonating Musk. The ban is temporary.  The comedian used his name and image in her own verified Twitter account that’s why her account got banned.  Other verified accounts impersonating Elon, including Jeph Jacques, also appear to have been kicked off the site.

Prior to Musk’s takeover, Twitter’s rules clearly stated that users:
“may not impersonate individuals, groups or organizations to mislead, confuse or deceive others, nor use a fake identity in a manner that disrupts the experience of users on Twitter.”
Parody accounts need to be declared in both their accounts and bio. Those failing to do so lead to profile moderation, and temporary or permanent suspension. However, the latter was rarely imposed.
There had been a lot of drama regarding Twitter for the last few days. During musk’s tenure, trolls, and racists flooded social media site with epithets and other hate speech in order to test the new limits of the site. Recently, a flood of advertisers put a hold on spending on the site. In reply to a user who suggested a boycott of those companies, Musk tweeted:
“a thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues.”

 

