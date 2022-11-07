Samsung Releases Dropship As Part Of Good Lock: A Speedy File Sharing Software

The tech giant, Samsung introduced a new method of transferring files across Galaxy phones through its Good Lock software. Do you wanna know about it? Samsung has recently released Dropship, a file-sharing software for Galaxy phones. This has been released as part of Good Lock in South Korea.

What Is Dropship? How does it work?

In order to take use of Dropship, the user must have Samsung’s newest operating system, One UI 5 (Android 13). If they run the latest version, their Galaxy or Android smartphones may quickly and effortlessly exchange files with others. In addition to that, Dropship customers have the unique ability to swiftly exchange files with iOS and web users as well.

Users who are interested in using Dropship may do so by searching for it in the Galaxy store as it is initially being made available to users in South Korea. The tech giant said that it will ask for permission to utilize specific transfer applications after installation. A few of the cloud storage services supported by Dropship are mentioned down below:

OneDrive

Google Drive

Samsung Gallery

Google Photos

Dropship can generate a one-time link or a QR code for any file you’d like to deliver to a recipient. We all know that sharing a file through a QR code makes it easy for the recipient to get it with only a quick scan. On the other hand, Samsung also gives you the option of setting an expiration date and customizing the link’s appearance any way you like.

The point worth mentioning here is that the maximum allowable volume for a dropship shipment is a fixed value. Users may only email files up to 5GB in size using the new app per day. Once you hit that limit, you will need to find another program to continue sending large amounts of data.

The tech giant has also included Camera Assistant in its Good Lock app, which received an upgrade recently. As part of the upgrade, users have access to a handful of new and improved camera settings, including:

Auto HDR

Auto Softening

A faster shutter speed for capturing action shots

If you are the one who has got this latest update do share it with us in the comment section, What’s new?

