Twitter’s pinned DMs feature available for everyone

Twitter keeps on launching new features with every new update. This is expected since the social media companies have to come up with new ideas and features in order to compete with their competitors and to engage their users for the next quarter. This time, Twitter announced that it is rolling out a new feature of pinned DMs in the inbox. With the help of this Twitter’s pinned DMs Feature, six DM conversations will move to another section of pinned messages at the top of the inbox.

This feature was rolled out primarily for the Twitter Blue subscribers but now after looking at the success of the feature among these users, Twitter has taken a forward step to make it available for the other users of Android, iOS, and the Web. However, as far as the user feedback is concerned, Twitter is slowly rolling out the feature in chunks as it is still not available on Twitter’s web app and on other few accounts. Some of the People have got this feature on their one account and not on the other. Since the features are usually launched in various segments and then made available for everyone, it seems in the next couple of days, this feature will be made available for everyone all around.

How does Twitter’s pinned DMs feature Work?

The feature works in a way that when we swipe the conversation to the right side, a pin gets revealed. If we tap that pin, the conversation moves to a new section named “pinned conversations” at the top of the DM inbox. The rest of the messages are shown below the pinned conversation, where six conversations can be pinned at a time.

Whereat one side the news of pinned conversation feature in the DM is delightful for a few, side by side it is annoying for some others to know that just six conversations can be pinned at the top of the messages list.

This feature is an effort by Twitter to keep the messages from the loved ones and important job place conversations pinned at the top of the inbox so that people can keep the essential conversations at the first glance. Users will not find them easily and will save the time of searching.

At the moment, people are giving nice reviews, and seems they will be liking it but still, fingers are crossed to get full global acceptance on the new rolled-out feature.

