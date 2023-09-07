Ufone Balance Save Code – What it Offers & How to Subscribe?

Ufone users might be worried about their mobile balance vanishing instantly after their internet package expires. They often wonder how to address this issue. Fortunately, there’s a straightforward solution already available. You can subscribe to the ufone balance save service by simply dialing a Ufone balance save code on your mobile phone.

How to Subscribe to Ufone Balance Save Service?

To subscribe to the offer, dial the Ufone balance save code (*275#) on your keypad and press 1 to subscribe to the balance save service will be activated.

How to unsubscribe to Ufone Balance Save Service?

To unsubscribe from the offer, dial *275*4# on your keypad.

Charges for Subscribing Ufone Balance Save Service:

You should keep in mind that there are no charges for subscribing to the offer.

Validity:

The offer will be valid until you unsubscribe it.

After subscribing to the offer, the CMO won’t consume your balance after your internet package expires. The data save service provides convenience to ufone users.

Also read: