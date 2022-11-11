vivo, as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, Promises Fans an Unforgettable Experience

vivo, a leading smartphone brand, is widely known for its innovative technology and consumer-centric approach. It has repeatedly reinforced its commitment to catering the best technology and services to its consumers worldwide. vivo’s sponsorship for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is yet another example of the brand’s efforts in binding communities and celebrating joy. To delve deeper into vivo’s aim, visions, and strategy as the official sponsor for the upcoming FIFA World Cup™, we spoke with Mr. Eric Kong CEO, vivo Pakistan. Read further to know more about our conversation and vivo’s strategy.

Q1: As a consumer-centric brand, vivo has always been committed to catering the best experience to its users. With vivo as the Official Sponsor for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, what can we expect from this collaboration?

vivo operates with a consumer-centric approach and behind every product development, campaign, service offer, and collaboration like this one, the aim is to make life easier and enriching for our consumers. Our sponsorship for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ this year is a part of our six-year sponsorship agreement with FIFA signed in 2017. vivo has been providing tremendous experience to diverse audiences world-wide. In the previous years, we have sponsored the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017, the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™, and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021. Through the experience of these collaborations, we have derived many valuable insights that have helped us, and continue to, in transforming this FIFA season into a memorable one, that unites football fans across the world and allows them to experience this exciting event collectively.

Q2: What is vivo’s vision as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™?

The sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ presents itself as another opportunity for vivo to add value to the lives of individuals and spread the joy of passion. The FIFA World Cup™ is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated sports events, marked by a feeling of collective participation. As the Official Sponsors, our aim is to leverage this wave of enthusiasm to transform this event into an exhilarating experience wherein cooperation and competition exist harmoniously. We have envisioned this FIFA World Cup™ as an immersive and engaging one. We hope to make every football fan feel like they are not simply spectators of this anticipated event, but also active participants, cheering for their beloved teams together.

Q3: What does being an Official Sponsor entail and how does vivo hope to enhance the experience of fans?

Global events such as the FIFA World Cup™ hold the power to unite international audiences and inspire feelings of community bonding. We will strive to curate an unforgettable FIFA World Cup experience for football fans globally. Integrating vivo’s commitment to enhanced user experience, through this sponsorship, vivo hopes to bring breath-taking moments of the game to consumers in the comforts of their homes. Using advanced technological facilities, vivo will cater to a seamless, almost real-life viewing experience of the event. We as a brand aim to inspire the local audience to express themselves through various initiatives like the ‘Give It a Shot’ campaign which encourages people to share their love for football with the world and other passionate fans. Through this football sponsorship, vivo wants to reiterate its commitment to assist in the development of football and encourage individuals to derive inspiration from this sport and event, whether they are watching the game at the stadium or at their homes with family and friends.

Q4: Talking more about the Give It a Shot campaign, could you tell us about the agenda behind the campaign?

We launched this thoughtful campaign as part of an effort to fulfill our vision of providing an inclusive FIFA World Cup™ experience. With this global initiative, we aim at engaging the community of football fans with an opportunity to win exciting prizes. The FIFA World Cup™ is an exciting period of anticipation and promises many thrilling and memorable moments that must be captured. This campaign gives participants the opportunity to win vivo prizes by capturing one such moment through a photograph or video using their vivo smartphones and sharing it on their Instagram page with official campaign hashtags. We hope to provide a space wherein the audience can share their passion and creativity and be rewarded for the same. It is an effort at encouraging collective celebration. With this campaign, we look forward to kick start the event with much enthusiasm and vigor and get people geared up for the big event to record memorable moments and share their happiness with others.

Q5: How does vivo’s aim as a smartphone company align with the aims of an event like the FIFA World Cup™?

Football is a sport that overcomes borders to bind international communities and populations together. It is representative of teamwork and working together for achieving a common goal, and thus helps in building meaningful connections. vivo, as a global brand, is driven by similar values of establishing an interconnected global community and catering exceptional experiences through technological innovations basis regional requirements and desires. vivo strongly believes that sports and technologies have similar goals, to empower individuals, build community ties, and enhance life experiences. vivo’s sponsorship thus, aims at furthering these goals by hosting an inclusive event through its industry-leading smartphone technology. The combination of vivo’s extensive network of global users and the large scale of expected global audience of the FIFA World Cup™ will prove to be a catalyst in connecting audiences all over the world.

Q6: How do you think vivo’s technological knowledge will aid in the organization and execution of this worldwide event?

Our experience of sponsoring the previous FIFA World Cup™ has certainly been insightful in preparing us for this year. In terms of the technological aspect, vivo has always been a pioneer in technological innovations that have wide applicability. The new vivo X Fold+ is the official smartphone for the FIFA World Cup. The industry-leading foldable screen technology will aid in the organizing and staging of the event. To ensure access to cutting-edge technology during the FIFA World Cup, vivo will distribute this flagship smartphone to organizing staff for the purpose of preparations and execution. The use of advanced technology will facilitate efficient coordination and documentation of the event and bring a wonderful experience to watchers sitting in the comfort of their homes.

