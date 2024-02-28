The vivo V30 Pro has finally been unveiled, arriving four weeks after the debut of the regular V30. This new phone is set to hit international markets and boasts four 50 MP cameras – three on the back and one on the front.

Maintaining the same footprint as the V30, the V30 Pro shares similarities with the China-exclusive S18 and S18 Pro models, including displays, batteries, and charging rates.

vivo V30 Pro is Now Official with Four 50 MP Cameras

Under the hood, the V30 Pro features the Dimensity 8200 chipset, a significantly more powerful 4 nm platform compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 found in the regular V30. It offers two memory options: 8/256 GB or 12/512 GB.

The camera system of the vivo V30 Pro is a result of collaboration with Zeiss, the renowned German optics company. This partnership brings features like Natural Color, Border Watermark, and Zeiss Style Portrait.

On the back, the phone boasts a Sony IMX920 main camera sensor, a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a Sony INX816 portrait telephoto camera. Additionally, it features a rectangular Aura Light for softer, more evenly lit low-light portraits.

The phone’s display is a 10-bit 6.78” AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1260p. It has a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits.

Launching globally, the V30 Pro runs on Funtouch 14, a customized interface based on Android 14. Despite its powerful features, it manages to maintain a slim profile, making it the thinnest vivo smartphone in international markets.

Available in four colours – Bloom White, Waving Aqua, Lush Green, and Noble Black. The vivo V30 Pro will be initially released in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

In Indonesia, the 12/512 GB version of the vivo V30 Pro is priced at IND8,999,000 ($570). Availability dates for other markets will be announced later, with the phone scheduled to launch in India on March 7.