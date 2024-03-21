Preorder vivo V30 to Enjoy Free Zong Internet

Zong 4G has collaborated with smartphone manufacturer vivo to launch a great offer for customers. All those Zong customers who preorder the latest vivo V30 will get 12 GB of data for free. However, you might be thinking about how this new offer works. Therefore, let’s take a look at what you have to do and how only those who preorder V30 will be able to avail of the package.

How does the offer work?

As per our research, Zong has embedded IMEIs of vivo V30s in their system. Upon receiving the preordered phone, Zong users will have to insert their SIMs and dial *4114# to enjoy 12 GB of Zong internet. The below-mentioned message will be received by other Zong users who dial this code.

Specs of vivo V30