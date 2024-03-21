Preorder vivo V30 to Enjoy Free Zong Internet

v30

Zong 4G has collaborated with smartphone manufacturer vivo to launch a great offer for customers. All those Zong customers who preorder the latest vivo V30 will get 12 GB of data for free. However, you might be thinking about how this new offer works. Therefore, let’s take a look at what you have to do and how only those who preorder V30 will be able to avail of the package.

How does the offer work?

As per our research, Zong has embedded IMEIs of vivo V30s in their system. Upon receiving the preordered phone, Zong users will have to insert their SIMs and dial *4114# to enjoy 12 GB of Zong internet. The below-mentioned message will be received by other Zong users who dial this code.

v30

Specs of vivo V30

Category Specification
DISPLAY
Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect Ratio 20:9
Screen-to-Body ~89.9%
Protection Schott Alpha
Features HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits (HBM), 2800 nits (peak), 1B colors
PLATFORM
OS Android 14, Funtouch 14
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU Octa-core (1×2.63 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×2.4 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU Adreno 720
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 50 MP, f/2.0, 15mm, 119˚ (ultrawide), 2 MP (market/region dependent)
Features Ring-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 50 MP, f/2.0, 21mm (wide)
Features Dual-LED flash, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack No
Features 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio (market/region dependent), Snapdragon Sound (market/region dependent)
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Mar 21, 2024
