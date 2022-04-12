vivo X Note with SD 8 Gen 1 and Pad with SD870 are now Official

vivo has just announced a tablet-sized phone and tablet today. The vivo X Note comes with a 7” screen and rounded sides. On the other hand, vivo Pad has a bigger screen, a stylus and a QWERTY keyboard. Let’s have a detailed look at the key specs of both devices.

vivo X Note

First of all, the phone has a 7” Samsung E5 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The display has an unusual aspect ratio of 21:10 (3,080 x 1,440 px resolution). The display promises 1,500 nits peak brightness and 112% DCI-P3 coverage.

One of the main features of the phone is its large ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The FP reader is so large that it can read two fingerprints at the same time. vivo also claim that two fingerprints increase the security 50,000 times compared to just one.

Additionally, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The base configuration has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is also a 12GB version with 256 GB or 512GB of storage.

If we talk about its cameras, the phone has a quad camera on the back. It features the 50MP ISOCELL GN1, 8MP periscope, 12 MP telephoto module and a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The Note is available in three colours: Blue, Black and Gray. All three have a leather texture with faux stitching on the back.

vivo X Note Pricing:

8/256 GB starts at CNY 6,000 ($940/€865/₹71,400).

12/256 GB goes for CNY 6,500

12/512 GB model is CNY 7,000 ($1,100/€1,010/₹83,400).

The phone is available for pre-order in China.

vivo Pad

vivo has also launched its most awaited tablet, vivo Pad. The tablet has an 11″ display, a stylus and a keyboard. The optional keyboard has a trackpad, which you can combine with the flip cover with a built-in kickstand for an experience closer to a laptop than a typical tablet.

The display also has a 120 Hz refresh rate, its resolution is 2,560 x 1,600. It supports Dolby Vision and the speakers support Dolby Atmos for an excellent multimedia experience. The Pad is quite slender at just 6.55 mm thick, it is made out of aviation-grade aluminium and weighs 498g.

Additionally, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 and it runs a new branch of Vivo software, dubbed Origin OS HD.

Furthermore, the tablet has an 8,040 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The vivo Pad goes on pre-order in China today and will be available from the 15th (Friday).

vivo Pad and accessories Pricing: