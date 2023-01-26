vivo X Series — Providing Premium Flagship Smartphones with Best Photography and Gaming Experience

Advertisement

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, introduced the first-ever X Series smartphone in 2012. Over the span of 10 years, the brand expanded its portfolio at a rapid pace. The launch of one of this best flagship smartphone series, which stands at forefront of technology, made vivo one of the exceptional leaders in the smartphone industry.

Through its collaboration with ZEISS, vivo has been able to take drastic leaps in camera technology innovation and present a series that upgrades the overall standard of the photography industry in Pakistan.

A King of Premium Trend Setting Phones

The success of vivo X Series is also well pronounced at a regional level as its latest X80 was recently launched in Pakistan. With the launch of X80, vivo has advanced its vision of providing rich features to consumers.

Driven by vivo’s long-term development philosophy, the X series has successfully undergone a transformation from a dark horse to a market leader.

After ten challenging years with fierce market competition, vivo’s X series has become a benchmark for the industry and helped vivo grow into a leading brand. In 2021, vivo topped the ranking of smartphone shipments in China’s domestic market and became one of the top five brands globally.

The new flagship vivo X80 has become the top model in the high-end price segment with a share of 23.5% while doubling the sales volume of the phone model in second place. Despite the poor market environment, vivo X80 has not only resisted the market downturn but also won wide recognition, thanks to its various technological innovations and new features.

vivo has constantly been exploring user needs, maximizing product performance, and establishing unique advantages, from both the hardware and software perspectives.

Addressing User Pain Points

Solving user pain points requires a brand to build a genuine relationship with its users. To penetrate the high-end market, a brand must also break through the constraints of homogeneity and address user pain points in a unique and effective way.

In the year 2021, vivo launched the X70 Series which featured vivo’s own imaging chip V1 — creating a precedent for Dual-Chip Flagship phones. In 2022, vivo introduced X80 Series which was equipped with the V1+ Chip, a second-generation flagship-standard chip developed in-house by vivo, which has empowered the product to deliver quite a few exclusive and innovative features — bringing a more rewarding product experience to users.

The technology that X Series offers is undoubtedly at the forefront of technological advancement in the industry. vivo puts DSLR-level imaging, photography, and videography in the hands of the users. Since its inception in Pakistan, the series has made it to the top of the consumer list for smartphone photography and videography.

Through the constant evolution of innovation and technology, the X Series of today offers technology such as Active Centering OIS System + 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization. The Active Centering OIS System maximizes the stabilization range of each frame, so every video is smooth and clear. Even when the subject rotates in extreme sports, the 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization works its magic to keep the picture steady. Activities like hiking, jogging, parkour, or even skydiving can be captured and documented in perfect stabilization with the X Series.

The vivo X Series is also equipped with the latest iteration of vivo’s imaging chip — vivo V1+ Chip which has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements.

The X Series is not only for camera enthusiasts but also for consumers from all walks of life and helps them pursue excellence. vivo, with its consumer-centric approach, understands the pain points of consumers. The real issue for gamers is the heavy load on smartphones while playing top-tier games. To solve this issue, vivo developed a cutting-edge technology — the AI Gaming Super Resolution. This feature can compress the images of heavy-load high-resolution games to reduce pressure on the CPU and GPU, and enhance the image quality through an AI algorithm.

For fashionistas, there is an inherent need for a smartphone that is not just technologically advanced but also aesthetically pleasing. The X Series is a fashion statement with its astounding design. It retains vivo’s signature futuristic style but with a glimpse of mystery and elegance added to it.

Delving more into the design aspect, the unique Cloud Window 2.0 balances a round camera on a square plate that offers elegance and style like never before. Moreover, the Fluorite AG Glass offers a perfect grip and handheld experience with zero fingerprint smudges.

Since the inception of the X Series, vivo has launched multiple smartphones. The X Series pursues consumers’ needs and satisfaction. This flagship series offers the ability to turn any average individual into a professional photographer and cinematographer with its technology and a wide array of features.

vivo is overwhelmed with emotions for the support and love shown by the people of Pakistan to the X Series. Considering this, vivo will continue to explore the technological world of smartphones to provide consumers with the latest technology in order to elevate their lifestyles.

