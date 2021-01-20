Wahyd Logistics integrates technology into Pakistan’s logistics sector

Increasing technology innovations are making big waves across industries. Logistics and supply chain may be amongst the most impacted sectors.

With a population exceeding 210 million, Pakistan is the 6th most populous nation in the world. The transport and logistics sector has a profound and enduring effect on the economic growth of Pakistan with the transport sector contributing 22.3% of the services sector GDP and approximately 6% of the country’s total employment in 2019.

Wahyd Logistics is a technology-driven logistics company that entered Pakistan in 2020. Wahyd Logistics has entered the market to become the leading trucking marketplace in the country and in a short period has been able to expand its presence in all the major cities of Pakistan.

Wahyd Logistics offers a mobile app that connects shippers and truckers to help them transport goods. The vehicle types it offers through its platform include 6 wheelers, 10 wheelers, Flat bed, Mazda, Box trucks, Tautliner, and others. Wahyd Logistics has brought transparency, affordability, and reliability, for the main stakeholders of the trucking industry in Pakistan.

Wahyd Logistics allows shippers to request instant quotes by submitting their load details on both the web and mobile app. The mobile app for shippers enables them to manage all their orders end-to-end from a single point of contact. As orders through the mobile app continue to grow, this will evolve into a full-fledged trucking marketplace, where shippers will be instantly connected to trusted transporters.

Another salient feature being offered within the mobile app is the real-time order tracking, monitoring, and history which is offered for free.

Wahyd Logistics is part of The Wahyd Group and is being led by Mr. Shahzad Sadan in Pakistan who has over 30 years of diversified global and local experience with large MNCs as well as public and private sector companies in Pakistan and the GCC. Mr. Sadan sees Wahyd Logistics as one of the top 5 logistics companies in Pakistan in the next 5 years with a turnover of US$500 million.