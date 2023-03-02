WhatsApp For Windows Gets Call Link Feature

Advertisement

We all know that WhatsApp For Windows is one of the Native apps available on the Microsoft App Store. The good piece of news is that it is now getting a new feature called “Call Link Feature”. This all-new Whatsapp Windows App Feature will let users share call links with others. According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available on the official beta channel. However, it will be rolling out to WhatsApp users in the coming days.

WhatsApp For Windows Gets New Feature To Quickly Add Others On Call

Now, let us talk about this new feature. WhatsApp’s new call link feature allows users to share a link to the call. It is just the same as we link for a Google Meet call works and allow anyone with that link to join the conversation. The point worth mentioning here is that this functionality can be accessed by opening the calls tab section of the app and allows you to choose the type of call (audio or video). Moreover, the users can also copy the link for quick sharing with other contacts.

Like Google Meet, the messaging giant also generates a unique URL every time you create a new call link, so WhatsApp Windows users need not worry about random people joining the call. No doubt, it is quite a handy feature and useful if you want to call someone without adding them to your contacts. Reports claim that the new call link feature is currently available to beta users on WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2307.1.0. So, if you are unable to update the app for this version, you will have to wait a few more days to use the feature.

Ever since the start of 2023, WhatsApp developers have been working quite hard. They have rolled out several new features including the ability to schedule group calls, picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iOS, a kept message feature, and a brand new macOS app, etc. The messaging giant wants to improve users’ experience.

