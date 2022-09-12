WhatsApp Is Working On A Camera Shortcut For iPhone Users

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features for its users in order to keep them intact. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is now working on a feature that will add a new camera shortcut for iPhone users on their app.

WhatsApp For iPhone May Get A Camera Shortcut Soon

According to the latest reports by WABetaInfo, the social messaging giant has recently submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Programme. It is now bringing the version up to 22.19.0.75. The latest version marked within WhatsApp Settings is 2.22.19.75 while the TestFlight build is 22.19.0.

A screenshot has surfaced online that showed that the camera shortcut is placed within the navigation bar. Moreover, it will show up for those iPhone users that can already create a community in the future. It seems exactly like the one implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android. However, the reports claim that it has temporarily been removed in another update due to a bug. This all-new shortcut is now under development. Moreover, it is still not visible to users because WhatsApp plans to release it in the future app update. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

WhatsApp is also working on a new feature for businesses to let them manage chats from their linked devices in an upcoming subscription service from WhatsApp for businesses. It was announced earlier this month. WhatsApp Premium users will be able to use additional features such as the ability to create a custom business link and link up to 10 devices to their accounts in the future under this new optional subscription plan. Many new features are under testing by the social messaging giant that will definitely improve users’ experience. So, stay tuned for more updates to know more about the upcoming features and changes.

