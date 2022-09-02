WhatsApp Will Stop Working On These Selected iPhone Models

According to the latest reports, some of the selected iPhone models will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 2022. A recent update from Apple states that the instant messaging app will no longer function on some old iPhones.

WhatsApp Has Begun Alerting Selected iPhone Models

The recent reports claim that some of the older iPhone devices will shortly stop supporting WhatsApp. A recent support update from Apple states that the instant messaging app, Whatsapp will no longer function on some old iPhones supporting iOS 10 and iOS 11. They have given the deadline of October 24, according to one of WABetaInfo’s sources.

WhatsApp has already begun alerting those iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the program. Furthermore, a few users of Whatsapp have already received a notification that the software would soon stop functioning on their iPhones. In order to continue using the messaging app under this situation, they will need to upgrade their iPhones.

So, all those iPhone users who have old versions should update their phones immediately. Users may easily acquire the most recent iOS version by following these steps written below:

Go to Settings

Tap General

Tap Software Update

The recent reports claim that iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c will be the only two models that will be impacted by this change. The iOS 10 & iOS 11 are outdated operating systems now. Go and update your handset if you have not already.

