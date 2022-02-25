WhatsApp Message Reactions Feature is Coming Soon

WhatsApp has been working these days on message reactions feature for users’ ease and better experience and has also been devising new shortcuts to search messages. It is dappled working on WhatApp different devices.

Search Message Shortcuts feature

WhatsApp has been working on a new feature of search message shortcuts. It has been reported that it is rolling out the feature to a few Android beta testers like the 2.22.6.3 beta version so it is not visible to all and to whom it is visible, is not working very well. So the users need to wait for the complete update available for the WhatsApp users.

How to get search message shortcuts:

The users need go to the Google Play Store and update the 2.22.6.3 beta version. Then this shortcut will appear and the user can enjoy it.

Message Reaction Feature

The WhatsApp message reactions feature is seen in the beta version of the messaging app. With this feature, the user will chose among six emoji options that will appear below the message bar. With the help of this feature the user will be able to react to others’ messages.

The message reaction app has been tested on WhatsApp Android and iOS and now has also been dappled testing on Whatsapp desktop beta.

How it works:

According to sources the reaction message feature consists of six emojis that are not visible all the time. When the cursor comes near the chat and a group message, then a new reaction button will appear below the message bar. When the button is pressed six emojis will appear and the person can react to the message by choosing one of them.

These are all the new features testing that has been spotted. Let’s see when WhatsApp will roll out the features for the general public.

Also Read: WhatsApp’s Camera Media Bar is back in latest version