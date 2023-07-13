WhatsApp To Keep Your Phone Number Completely Private in Community Chats

All the people who use WhatsApp communities know very well that their phone number is generally secret while using it. However, there’s still a possibility you’ll let it reveal if you react to messages. The good piece of news is that it will not be a problem for much longer as WhatsApp is more broadly testing a “phone number privacy” feature with beta users. As usual, WABetaInfo has discovered this upcoming WhatsApp feature. It will be quite handy as enabling it will make your WhatsApp number only visible to community administrators and those who’ve saved you as a contact.

No one Will Be Able To See Your WhatsApp Number Until You Want

The point worth mentioning here is that this feature has been in limited testing for months. However, it seems that it will be rolling out widely to beta users who’ve installed the latest Android and iOS updates. According to WABetaInfo, the upgrade is expected to reach more users and groups in the days ahead.

No doubt, this feature would prove crucial for privacy in some cases. It will let you fully participate in the community announcement group without anxiety that you’ll disclose your number. Jerks and fraudsters will not be able to call or text you unless you accept a request to share your contact info. So, it would no doubt make you feel comfortable while using communities in the first place.

The messaging platform, WhatsApp has been bringing many features regularly. If we talk about privacy features, WhatsApp introduced locked chats, automatic silencing of unknown callers, and a settings review in recent weeks. Phone number privacy is uniform with that strategy as a safeguard against sharing sensitive data with others. What do you think?

