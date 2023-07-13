WhatsApp To Keep Your Phone Number Completely Private in Community Chats

No doubt, this feature would prove crucial for privacy in some cases. It will let you fully participate in the community announcement group without anxiety that you’ll disclose your number. Jerks and fraudsters will not be able to call or text you unless you accept a request to share your contact info. So, it would no doubt make you feel comfortable while using communities in the first place.

The messaging platform, WhatsApp has been bringing many features regularly. If we talk about privacy features, WhatsApp introduced locked chats, automatic silencing of unknown callers, and a settings review in recent weeks. Phone number privacy is uniform with that strategy as a safeguard against sharing sensitive data with others. What do you think?

Also Read: Mobile Gender Gap Report Claims Handset Affordability as Key Obstacle to Mobile Internet Adoption in Pakistan – PhoneWorld