Oppo ColorOS 13 Arrives With A New Smart Look

Oppo has recently launched ColorOS 13 in China at the Oppo Developer Conference (ODC) 2022 on Tuesday. It was followed by the announcement of the overseas version on August 18. Oppo ColorOS 13 is actually based on Android 13, an open-source project led by Google. Let’s discuss what Oppo has brought to this new version.

Here Are Oppo ColorOS 13 Features You Need To Know

The worth mentioning feature introduced is named Pantanal. It allows for better collaboration between devices by offering a closer connection and reallocating resources. Furthermore, ColorOS 13 also inherits the original Android security pitches and bottom optimization together with special features and localization through partnering with local firms. Some other key features introduced are discussed down below:

Newly designed UI:

ColorOS 13 has come with a very fresher look. The new system’s user interface (UI) makes it stand out among its rivals. The good part is that it is inspired by the concept of water that aims to create “a fluid, vibrant, and inclusive UI” from animation to component design. In addition to that, the colors and patterns of the UI are also based on the changing light between sunrise and sunset by the sea. It has a card-style composition for better accessibility with a cleaner look and is more friendly to use. For a fresh feel, Oppo has also launched a new font with a wider face that is easier to read.

New tech to optimize system fluency:

Oppo is now trying to further optimize system fluency by scheduling computing and RAM resources. It will now prioritize important tasks and will limit apps from running in the background. The major aim of the OS is a better balance between performance and power consumption. The “Dynamic Computing Engine,” formed from four computing engines has the capability to increase battery life by 4.7% and performance by 10%. The company also claims that it will maintain more apps running in the background so that users can switch between them without a reboot or long wait.

The better connection among devices:

The new ColorOS revealed Pantanal which is a cross-platform system for better collaboration between devices. The OS can keep users in the loop of schedules on other devices using information from multiple devices. Moreover, the company has partnered with Chinese firms such as Li Auto, Tencent, Alipay, and Xiaohongshu for easier cross-device collaboration with Pantanal.

Privacy and other notable features:

The system comes with a feature that will erase sensitive information on a screenshot from apps like ‎WhatsApp and Messenger. In addition to that, it will also prevent unsafe apps from running, like Google Play Protection, using algorithms assisted by real humans.

ColorOS 13 is now available via a beta program. It will officially roll out to over 40 models this year, including OnePlus phones in China as well.

