Wikipedia For Desktop Gets A Fresh New Look After More Than 10 Years

Today, I have an amazing piece of information to share with you guys. We all know that Wikipedia looked the same for the last decade and it was quite boring. There had been no major variations to its design for years. Recently, Wikipedia has rolled out its largest redesign ever giving a very fresh new look to the desktop version. Wikipedia for Desktop has modern and fresh vibes now.

Wikipedia For Desktop Gets A Redesign

According to the latest reports, Wikipedia is now rolling out a new and modernized design for the English version of the online encyclopedia. Reports claim that it had tested this design in other website languages previously, however, now it’s making its way to English Wikipedia, which is the largest version of the website with over 6 million articles. The notable thing that came with the updated version is the reduced line width, which is vastly reduced to improve readability on wider screens. It is a helpful change for all those ultrawide monitor owners for sure.

In addition, the all-new layout now makes it easier to both navigate through articles and read articles in other languages. Let me tell you that the layout of the posts themselves isn’t changing much. They are based on the same code and formatting they’ve always had. The only changes that came are everything around the posts themselves. Let’s have a look:

With this new refreshed look, Wikipedia wants to improve readability on desktop devices and wide-screened devices in general. Together with that, it also wants to make the design close to what smartphones currently have. The redesign is now live in the English version. It is expected to roll out to all other Wikipedia languages within the next few weeks.

