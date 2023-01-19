Galaxy S23 Series May Boast A Slightly Tweaked Version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Advertisement

There had been a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series for months. The upcoming flagship series will come with three Galaxy S23 models: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23. A few days back, some official Samsung Galaxy S23 Images surfaced online hinting at four amazing color options and a very interesting design change that the upcoming handset will not sport a camera bump. Today, a new leak suggests that the upcoming series will be powered by a slightly tweaked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Galaxy S23 Series Will Come With a Slightly Different Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset

Previous rumors suggested that Samsung will launch one version of the Galaxy S23 series. Unlike the past years, there might not be an Exynos-powered variant. It was tipped to end up with the Snapdragon model in every market. Today, a new leak is giving more credence to this rumor. According to the latest leak, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the Galaxy S23 series could be a slightly tweaked model. For instance, it could be overclocked from the usual 3.2GHz to a slightly faster 3.36GHz. Moreover, the chipset could also feature subtle tweaks that specifically cater to Samsung phones.

According to the rumor, the branding used for the highly anticipated specialized processor could be “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.” If we talk about this theoretically, it is possible that Samsung might use this wording while promoting the product in order to differentiate it from other phones which come with the normal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on board. Advertisement

If all the rumors came out to be true, it will be quite strange to see Samsung releasing an Exynos-based version of the Galaxy S23 series too. No doubt, it seems the strongest evidence yet that all markets could get the Snapdragon model this year. If this all goes well, it will be the first time in history we will be seeing this much uniformity in the Galaxy S series since 2015’s Exynos-powered Galaxy S6 series. We’ll have to wait and see how much of a difference this does or does not make with the normal usage of Samsung Phones. Let’s wait and watch and do share with us in the comment section what you guys think about it.