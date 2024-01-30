Xiaomi 14 Ultra Is Rumored To Launch Next Month

Last November, Xiaomi introduced its highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series. The lineup includes the Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The flagship smartphones pack high-end specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In November, Xiaomi didn’t reveal anything about the launch of Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the successor of Xiaomi 13 Ultra. However, things seem to change soon. According to the latest rumors and leaks, the highest offering for the series is tipped to launch next month.

For all those unaware, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra was launched back in April last year in China. The Ultra variant of the Xiaomi 13 series came with significant upgrades over the members with a robust camera setup tuned by Leica. The smartphone was a huge hit for the company, that’s why, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is highly anticipated. Recently, one of Xiaomi’s executives teased the arrival of the smartphone. Moreover, a Chinese tipster also claimed that the Ultra variant will finally break its cover in the next month.

Rumored Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specs

According to the tipster, the Ultra variant will boast the Leica Summilux lens. The handset will come with an amazing quad-camera setup. The primary camera of the handset will support a variable aperture range of f/1.63 to f/4.0. There will be a new flagship Sony LYT-900 50 MP camera with a one-inch sensor as the main camera of the setup. In addition, the smartphone will boast a 50 MP periscope telephoto shooter with up to 120mm focal length. It will also include a 50 MP IMX8-series ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP telephoto camera. The camera cut-outs of the handset are placed similarly to its predecessor Xiaomi 13 Ultra. However, the size of the lens holes is slightly bigger, hinting at brighter lenses.

It is pertinent to mention here that these all are anticipations yet. Several leaks have been suggesting the specifications of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, however, the company has not confirmed any details yet. Some reports reveal that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will come with an under-display camera for the selfie snapper. Xiaomi wouldn’t be the first in the industry to invest in the field as ZTE had already implemented the technology.

Under the hood, the Ultra variant will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and two-way satellite connectivity. A 5,180 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging will power the flagship phone. If the launch of the upcoming Xiaomi phone is planned for Feb, we will see more teasers regarding it soon. So, stay tuned for more updates.