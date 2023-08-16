Xiaomi Announces Redmi K60 Ultra: A Powerhouse With Dimensity 9200+ SoC

The Xiaomi Redmi K60 series was announced last December. It consists of three smartphones – Redmi K60, Redmi K60E, and Redmi K60 Pro. The family has recently welcomed a fourth member dubbed Redmi K60 Ultra.

Redmi K60 Ultra Specs & Features

The K60 Ultra is powered by the Dimensity 9200+ SoC. It runs MIUI 14 and comes with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The good part is that K60 Ultra comes with a 12-bit 6.67″ 1.5K screen with 2,600 nits peak brightness and 2,880Hz PWM dimming. The display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset comes with an independent graphics chip called X7 developed with Pixelworks. This chip aims to help the handset achieve a native frame rate of 144 FPS in 30 games. In addition to that, it helps with clarity in games as well. There had been no words regarding the panel whether it is LCD or OLED. However, the K60 Ultra features an in-display fingerprint reader so, it is assumed to be the latter one. The screen also supports DCI-P3 coverage, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ content.

The Xiaomi Phone comes with a camera island housing three cameras including 54MP Sony IMX800 primary with OIS and 8K HDR10+ recording, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. The camera island has a metal dome DECO design. In addition, there is a 20MP selfie snapper. There is a 5,000 mAh battery announced to have 1.32 days of endurance and charge 100% in 19 minutes with the bundled 120W charger.

Price & Availability

Xiaomi used the self-developed P1 chip for fast charging and the G1 chip for battery management. It is the first Redmi smartphone with that level of ingress protection. The color options include white, black, and green with five memory options – 12GB/256GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, 16 GB/1 TB, and 24GB/1TB. Moreover, their prices are CNY2,599, CNY2,799, CNY2,999, CNY3,299 , and CNY3,599 respectively. It is expected to be sold in China through Xiaomi’s official Chinese website, however, we are still waiting to hear about its availability in other markets.

Also Read: WhatsApp Is Working On AI-Generated Stickers – PhoneWorld