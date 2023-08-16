WhatsApp Is Working On AI-Generated Stickers

Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has been constantly introducing new features. A few weeks back, the app has gone through some UI and UX changes based on Material Design 3 guidelines. We have been sharing information regarding new WhatsApp features on a daily basis. WhatsApp has recently released a new update, version 2.23.17.14, for some beta testers on the Google Play Store. Now, you must be wondering what’s next. What’s unique about this one? WhatsApp users will now be able to create and send AI-generated stickers! WhatsApp stickers are no doubt a good way to share our emotions and feelings while texting. So, now these AI versions seem to be more exciting.

How To Use WhatsApp AI Sticker Feature?

Now let’s discuss how this feature works. There will be a new “Create” button in the sticker tab of the WhatsApp chat. You can click on it and can type a brief description. The platform will then show you stickers made by AI based on what you wrote. Choose your favorite one and send it in your chat. It’s just quite simple!

Reports claim that all these stickers are created using safe technology from Meta. The company has given the users full control. Still, if you see a sticker that doesn’t look appropriate or seems harmful, you can inform Meta about it. Moreover, it’s easy to tell if a sticker is made by AI. Whenever a person gets an AI sticker, he will know it’s not just a regular one.

This is one of the cool WhatsApp features. Users can make stickers that fit perfectly with their discussions. Let’s say you’re talking about a fun day in the mountains. Just type “Mountain day” and see the stickers the AI makes for you! You don’t need to be an architect or use any other third-party apps. Just type and choose! This feature is rolling out to a few beta testers right now. It is expected to roll out to more people in the next few weeks.

