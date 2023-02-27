Xiaomi Begins Product Carbon Footprint Assessment & Champions Sustainable Living Awareness

Advertisement

Xiaomi, one of the world’s leading consumer electronics and smart manufacturing companies, today announced that it has conducted an LCA carbon footprint analysis on its latest flagship smartphone, in a collaboration with an external carbon data analysis and certification organization which enabled the establishment of a comprehensive process and methodological model for assessing the carbon footprint of smartphone products.

This LCA approach involves measurements of the total greenhouse gas emissions from the extraction of raw materials through to the product’s manufacture, distribution, use, and eventual disposal. In detail, on Xiaomi 13 Pro’s carbon footprint, Xiaomi’s measurements cover the evaluation of carbon emission from raw materials,

manufacturing, storage, transportation, use, and end-of-life disposal, and have been marked as 62.8 kg CO2e. This measurement is in accordance with PAS2050 to ensure data accuracy and credibility.

“We are committed to this valuable information to inform our decision-making and prioritize sustainability in everything we do,” a Xiaomi spokesperson stated, “This initiative has allowed us to make significant progress in reducing our carbon footprint and ensuring that our products have a positive impact on the environment. We are

proud to continue on this path towards a more sustainable future.”

Xiaomi, as a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), which supports the Sustainable Development Goals(SDG) established by the United Nations, places great importance on integrating sustainability objectives that align with its business and industry.

Currently, Xiaomi provides over 40 energy-saving products and utilizes the One Paper Box design to reduce packaging by up to 40%. By implementing this LCA carbon footprint management system, Xiaomi takes a critical step towards achieving its sustainability objective and underscores its commitment to developing eco-friendly

products that benefit both consumers and the planet.

Every green action matters

Xiaomi, as a global citizen who supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations, understands and advocates its goal of promoting a universal understanding of sustainable lifestyle and taking part in the efforts to ensure more people around the world have the relevant information and awareness for

sustainable development and lifestyles in harmony with nature.

Today, aside from its commitment to improving product carbon footprint data quality and enlarging its product carbon footprint measurement to wider product models, Xiaomi is also committed to contributing to public awareness of sustainable living together with National Geographic Magazine China.

“Our status as a young, global corporation has instilled in us the belief that notable transformation arises from building awareness and pursuing gradual, incremental steps toward change. ” Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi Group Lei Jun commented,

“Through this collaboration, we seek to promote environmental consciousness, encourage individuals to make sustainable choices while purchasing products, opt for energy-saving alternatives, choose greener transportation, and take advantage of recycling options while upgrading their products.”

Through a collaborative effort, this initiative draws on the knowledge and guidance of National Geographic scientists and explorers, provides educational tools to motivate individuals and communities to understand the effects of their lifestyle decisions on the planet and discover ways to lead more sustainably and sustainably intelligent lives,

