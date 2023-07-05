Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Is Coming In August: Confirmed

Xiaomi has been working on Mix Fold 3 and we have been getting many rumors and leaks regarding the handset since the beginning of this year. Recently, Xiaomi’s President Lu Weibing announced that the highly anticipated Mix Fold 3 will make its way to the Chinese market in August. He actually responded to a question on Weibo. In the comments of a post, he made about Xiaomi’s latest factory upgrade, Xiaomi’s president revealed the Xiamoi Mix Fold 3 Launch timeline.

What We Know So Far Regarding Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

According to the latest reports, the new Smart Factory has been officially launched and the first model it will mass produce is tipped to be the Mix Fold 3. Evidently, there have been a lot of upgrades in terms of manufacturing systems to assure that the Mix Fold 3 can be thinner and stronger at the same time. Reports claim that the highly anticipated handset will also have Leica-branded cameras. However, this feature is not surprising anymore.

Let me tell you that its predecessor Mix Fold 2 was launched in August of last year. It appears like that August is now more or less a convention for the new Xiaomi foldable phones arriving. Mix Fold 2 is 11.2mm thick in its folded state. That was amazing if we compare it with Samsung foldable phones. However, it seems that now the company has somehow contrived to make the upcoming Mix Fold 3 even thinner.

A few rumors claim that the Mix Fold 3 will perhaps stay confined to China just like its predecessor. Not getting an official international launch is definitely a bad piece of news for people living outside China. Anyhow, we’re used to this trend of Chinese companies being afraid to take their foldable lineup outside of their home market. The point notable here is that the tech giant Samsung usually benefits from this.

As per other specs, the upcoming Xiaomi Phone has been rumored to come with an under-display selfie camera on the main folding screen. In addition to that, there will be a 5x periscope zoom lens on the back. The upcoming handset will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the helm with support for 50W wireless charging. Its launch seems imminent so let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

