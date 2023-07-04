Jazz Launches JazzFi: Pakistan’s First WiFi Calling Service

JazzFi is the first-ever WiFi calling service in Pakistan. It represents the future of voice and video communication, delivering Voice and Video over WiFi (VoWiFi) services. This new service will help to enhance call quality. Moreover, it will also provide simultaneous voice and data usage together with advanced features for a more convenient communication experience.

No doubt, the launch of JazzFi is a significant milestone if we talk about Jazz’s commitment to digital transformation and empowering society. Users can now welcome the benefits of this advanced service, including high-definition voice calls. It would be the best service for those having limited traditional cellular network coverage. The groundbreaking Wi-Fi-enabled calling service from Jazz has many advantages. One of the essential benefits of JazzFi is its ability to enable communication even when traditional cellular network coverage is limited. This feature is somehow important with the increasing dependence on mobile devices and the need for constant connectivity. All areas with weak network signals can take benefit from this service.

Some important points are worth mentioning. Let’s get started! The question that arises here is that will this service be available for all handsets by default. According to the telecom operator, VoWiFi /WiFi Calling feature will be available in the settings of your existing VoLTE-enabled handset that can be simply activated through a toggled switch. Nowadays, WiFi Calling testing is successfully conducted for Samsung, OPPO, VIVO, and Digit phones. The service will be available for both prepaid and postpaid customers given that their mobile handsets have technical specifications and a valid active Wi-Fi connection.

The best part about it is that there are no extra charges for this service. Jazz will not charge anything extra for making calls through VoWiFi. Customers who have subscribed to any particular bundle will be using their available resources. Customers who are not subscribed to any bundle will be charged at a normal base rate per minute of use. All you need to enable this service is:

VoLTE capable handset with Vo-WiFi feature enabled in phone settings.

4G/LTE SIM

Sufficient balance (airtime load) or active voice & SMS bundle subscription

JazzFi will revolutionize the way people communicate with each other. It will make it easier and more accessible for everyone. The company claims that people will be able to stay connected and enjoy uninterrupted voice and video calls with JazzFi.

