YouTube enacts more measures in its battle with comment spam

YouTube is taking further measures to combat comment spam and channel impersonation. In YouTube Studio, creators now have access to a new commenting setting. They will have the choice to raise strictness. This, according to YouTube, expands upon the option to hold possibly problematic comments for review and will lessen the amount of spam and identity-theft related remarks. It’s a more flexible alternative than requiring manual approval of every remark or turning them off entirely.

Even though YouTube has attempted to solve the issue in the past, spam is still a major concern. The platform has replied today by posting a community post that clarifies the current situation and discusses potential future tools that would hopefully prevent the problem.

In order to recognise and eliminate comment spam more effectively, YouTube has been working to improve its automatic detection systems. More than a billion spam comments have already been eliminated in the first half of 2022 alone, and the automatic detection system will continue to improve over time to eliminate even more. Additionally, the business has enhanced its bot detection in conversations, which should enhance consumers’ experiences moving forward.

more info, less guessing⏳ ⌚starting today, you’ll see time estimates for how long it’ll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, & 4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish! 📹 more here: https://t.co/XyfjKzjqSu pic.twitter.com/YFq4jzLNTO — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 13, 2022

Speaking of fake channels that impersonate more well-known authors using special characters, that tactic will soon be somewhat less successful. According to YouTube, the character set users can use to update a channel name is being limited. It was stated that following the adjustment, bad actors wouldn’t be able to alter their name to YouTube or something like.