YouTube launches new features for school Classrooms

YouTube has billions of videos. Most of them are of questionable quality, therefore one would assume that Google’s algorithms would provide consumers with relevant and engaging material. Of course, there are other issues associated with the platform, particularly when it comes to children as viewers and educators as creators. As a result, the business is unveiling a few significant modifications for certain user groups, including a video player designed specifically for instructional purposes.

This is not YouTube’s first effort at a market. For many years, the platform urged teachers to use its wealth of instructive and how-to videos in the classroom. Prior proposals, however, were received with reservations due to the popular video service’s targeted advertising and plenty of non-educational content.

The new YouTube Player for Education will allow any embedded videos on selected online educational platforms to stream ad-free, without external connections or outbound content suggestions. The player will be available to Purdue University, Purdue Global, and EDpuzzle lesson planners for use on their own platforms, as well as Google Classrooms clients.

External collaborations, such as those with Brilliant or CuriosityStream, have typically been used by educational content makers who have achieved success on YouTube to help fund huge projects or construct organised courses. However, beginning next year, YouTube will provide Courses: free or premium collections of films that may be watched ad-free and accessible indefinitely. Creators in the United States and South Korea will be the first to benefit from the Courses initiative.