23 Most Popular YouTube Channels of 2022

Since its inception in 2005, YouTube has dominated its competitors to become the undisputed king of video. YouTube has provided us with entertainment. It has brought us news. It has taught us many lessons. It has also spawned the careers of a number of celebrities, some of who have gone from being popular vloggers to being the most popular personalities in the world. So, here is the list of the 23 Most Popular Youtube channels of September 2022.

Most Popular YouTube Channels

Subscribers: 224 Million

T-Series is the YouTube channel with the most subscribers, and it has existed since well before the Internet as we know it. T-Series, an Indian record label and film production company founded in 1983, is renowned for its Bollywood soundtracks and Indian pop music. Since 2017, their YouTube channel, which features music videos and movie trailers, has had the most views. Videos on the channel are available in numerous languages including English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi and Rajasthani.

Subscribers: 142 Million

Cocomelon is a creator that specializes in both traditional nursery rhymes and original children’s songs animated in 3D. They are currently the most-viewed YouTube channel in the United States, despite ranking third globally. They are the channel for youngsters with the most subscribers.

The majority of their movies depict children, adults, and animals engaging in everyday activities. The lyrics are displayed at the bottom of the screen. They share a mixture of standalone music videos, compilations, and live streams on YouTube.

Subscribers: 142 Million

Sony Entertainment Television (SET) India is the third-most subscribed and third-most seen YouTube channel in the entire world. SET India broadcasts a variety of dramas and reality shows, such as India’s Got Talent and Indian Idol, etc.

Subscribers: 111 Million

The name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg may not be familiar, but PewDiePie certainly is. The online personality’s “Let’s Play” gaming content has made him both famous and infamous. His YouTube success carried him from South Park episodes to TIME’s “100 most influential” list, and he is the most-subscribed individual personality on the platform, with over 28 billion views on his channel alone.

Subscribers: 104 Million

Jimmy Donaldson, often known as Mr. Beast, has one of the most subscribers on Youtube. Since he first became famous for “counting to 100,000” in 2017, Mr. Beast has been attracting increasing amounts of attention. Since then, he has performed additional internet-famous exploits for his YouTube viewers, such as re-creating the set from the smash Netflix series Squid Game, where 456 contestants battled it out for a $456k reward. He even started a new branch for a burger restaurant here in Hong Kong. It is hardly surprising that MrBeast is known as the platform’s highest-paid user; according to Forbes, he made up to US$54 million in 2021 alone.

Subscribers: 100 Million

A 7-year-old girl named Diana and her brother Roma, who has his own channel called Kids Roma Show, star in the English-language children’s series Kids Diana Show. They engage in play and typical child activities. The videos on the channel are dubbed in Hindi, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, German, and Portuguese.

Subscribers: 100 Million

Another YouTube channels that has gained popularity recently is Like Nastya. Young Anastasia Radzinskaya is a Russian American YouTuber who goes by the names Nastya, Like Nastya, and Stacy. With her parents, Anastasia maintains her YouTube channel. Anastasia has relocated to Florida in the United States, despite the fact that she is Russian (and started her channel there).

Subscribers: 90.8 million

World Wrestling Entertainment is one of the most subscribed YouTube channels worldwide, which is not surprising to the average wrestling fan. Fans of wrestling from all over the world can’t get enough of WWE’s YouTube page because of the highlights, interviews, and exclusive videos showcasing the biggest performers of the sports entertainment powerhouse. Woo!

Subscribers: 87.7 Million

This is yet another Indian enterprise, demonstrating the influence that sizable Indian viewership on YouTube can have. In a short period of time, the firm has seized a large portion of the Bollywood Music market. T-Series is viewed as being its key rival on YouTube and in the overall Indian music market. The business has a sizable library with 3,818 film titles and approximately 222,000 hours of television content.

Subscribers: 86.2

Kids’ YouTube channels continue to remain popular thanks to Vlad and Niki. The brothers Vlad and Niki, who is featured in nonstop fun and crazy adventures, are featured on the channel for their creative personalities and pranks. They are undoubtedly gifted young artists. In addition to Vlad and Niki Arabic, Vlad and Niki ARA, Vlad and Niki IDN, and Sweet Songs – Nursery Rhymes, they also opened a number of other channels after launching their first one in 2018. Live action, animation, and music are skillfully blended to create funny videos for a preschool audience in each episode.

Subscribers: 80.3 Million

Blackpink is a girl group from South Korea. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa make up its members. With “Ice Cream,” which peaked at number 13, the trio set a record as the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100. The Album (2020) was the first Korean girl group album to ever sell over a million copies.

Subscribers: 77.3 Million

The diversity of YouTube channels is demonstrated by the 5-Minute Crafts channel. It instructs readers on how to perform insane home scientific experiments and life hacks. It advertises itself as a location where individuals may “learn the delight of doing it yourself.” Of course, not all life hacks are especially helpful in your day-to-day activities. One of the videos that went viral shows how to make a bigger, bluer egg by soaking it in maple syrup and blue dye after soaking it in white vinegar for a day.

Subscribers: 75.9 Million

An Indian film studio that specialised in dubbing movies is called Goldmines Telefilms. It offers fascinating, cutting-edge, and ground-breaking content to Indian satellite and terrestrial television stations. It sees its YouTube channel as an extension of this and posts new South Hindi dubbed movies, full-length Hindi blockbuster movies, songs, comedy moments, and other content there every Saturday.

Subscribers: 71.7 Million

On April 23, 1999, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari under the name SAB TV and their firm Sri Adhikari Brothers (thus the abbreviation) established Sony SAB. It was initially introduced as a comedy channel in Hindi. Sony Pictures Networks took over SAB TV in March 2005. After that, with millions of subscribers, its YouTube channel rose to prominence.

Subscribers: 70.6 Million

The South Korean boy band BTS, often known as the Bangtan Boys, was formed in 2010 and had its public debut in 2013. Members of the septet include Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet co-writes and co-produces a lot of their own music.

16) Justin Bieber:

Subscribers: 70 Million

Popular artist and pop icon Justin Bieber is well-known all over the world. He became popular after being found on YouTube. He has one of the biggest numbers of subscribers, even more than other singers who are generally more well-known. He frequently shares behind-the-scenes photos and videos from his video shoots, interviews, and music videos.

Subscribers: 68.1 Million

Bang Si-hyuk founded Hybe Co in 2005 under the name Big Hit Entertainment Co., Ltd., a South Korean global entertainment firm. The business is a record label, talent agency, music production studio, concert production company, and event management firm.

Subscribers: 65.9 Million

This is a music channel run by Konrad, who also runs KondZilla Records and is a music video producer. His channel features songs that were created by his record company, along with music videos and occasionally behind-the-scenes material.

This YouTube channel is right up there among the most popular ones for the genre of music. And because this is run by a person, it places him on our list of the most well-known YouTubers.

Subscribers: 63.3 Million

Zee TV is an Indian general entertainment pay channel that broadcasts in Hindi. As the first privately owned TV channel in the nation, it debuted on October 2, 1992.

Subscribers: 61.7 Million

Shemaroo Filmi Gaane’s placement on this list is evidence of YouTube’s growing popularity in India. It is Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd’s YouTube channel, which distributes Bollywood and music for satellite channels, physical formats, and cutting-edge digital platforms like mobile, internet, broadband, IPTV, and DTH. The majority of the films they upload to YouTube seem to be fragments of their shows inserted between complete episodes.

Subscribers: 58.2 Million

This channel is run by five separate American men rather than a single person. These guys basically run a sports channel where they upload their own content. When they first started, they posted basketball trickshot videos of themselves that quickly gained a lot of popularity. On their channel, you can also get content about drones, lasers, and a variety of other topics.

Subscribers: 57.8 Million

A sizable collection of authorized movie clips can be found on the Fandango Movieclips channel. They describe themselves as die-hard movie lovers who have seen hundreds of films to select the best quotes, scenes, and moments.

They have negotiated rights with all of the major film studios, such as Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, The Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures, and all of their subsidiaries.

Subscribers: 52.3 Million

Ed Sheeran is another popular pop star who is loved globally for his numerous hit singles. He is from England and is very well-known in the music industry. As with any other music channel on this list, this one also has music videos and behind-the-scenes footage from video shoots. Apart from that, he also posts his own random videos and sometimes also live streams. He might not have the highest number of subscribers on this list, but he sure gets a lot more views on his videos than most others.

Final Words:

We have listed the most subscribed youtube channels of 2022. If you like our article or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

