Youtube Promotions Tab Will Let Creators Promote Their Channels

YouTube keeps on experimenting with new features in order to improve users’ experience. Recently, Youtube is testing a new way for creators to promote their channels and content. Youtube Promotions Tab will let them promote their content without having to go through Google Ads Manager.

Youtube Promotions Tab will Make Buying Ads Easier

The Google-owned company, Youtube is testing a new “Promotions” tab within YouTube Studio. It will make buying ads easier for creators. According to the latest reports, the new tab is being tested with a limited number of creators on the desktop right now. YouTube stated this on a support page. The company also made an official statement that:

“We’ve heard that creators want more tools to help grow their channel and reach a wider audience, so we are testing a simpler end-to-end workflow in Studio instead of through Google Ads. If you’re in this experiment, you’ll see a new ‘Promotions’ tab on the Content page of Studio.”

The new feature will make it easier for creators to run quick promotions for their content and will also give them a way to boost their presence on the platform. Furthermore, the new feature is also a way for YouTube to bring in more ad revenue. There had been no words regarding the global rollout of this feature yet. In addition to all this, YouTube is also providing creators the ability to view key metrics on the main app, bringing it in line with the YouTube Studio app. Creators could only view metrics about videos, Shorts, and live streams from the Studio app before this. However, now they can view these metrics from the main iOS and Android YouTube apps as well. YouTube further revealed that the goal of the new addition is to help creators understand how one content type performs over others on their channel.

Youtube is also rolling out a new way to manage live streams. Content Creators can now schedule, manage and edit live and upcoming mobile streams in Live Control Room and YouTube Studio. Up until now, creators could moderate live chats in the YouTube mobile app and could not edit or manage any mobile live stream. This change will be live for all eligible creators by the end of this week.

