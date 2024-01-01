Zong 4G and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal join hands to revolutionize Digital Education in Pakistan

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator has initiated the setup of a state-of-the-art Digital Laboratory at the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal’s ‘Women Empowerment Centre’ in Islamabad.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal is a social welfare organization formulated by the Government of Pakistan in 1992 to provide financial assistance to the underprivileged.

This partnership is aimed at fostering Zong 4G’s Sustainability Program which was introduced as an act of promoting welfare within the society. Zong 4G’s proactiveness is an effort to transform digital education in Pakistan and make it accessible for all. With Digital Inclusion as its prime objective, this collaboration will help around 100 women access unimpeded opportunities for digital education.

While promoting the sponsorship, the official spokesperson for Zong 4G stated, ‘We are pleased to initiate another successful partnership that will help promote digital education for women in Pakistan. Zong 4G considers providing access to digital education as its responsibility and wants to help revolutionize digital inclusion in Pakistan.’

Zong 4G has been working effortlessly to create avenues for promoting the digital revolution in Pakistan and has been an integral part of such initiatives. Zong 4G aims to expand the number of digital laboratories within Pakistan so that every student in Pakistan has access to top-notch, uninterrupted digital education.

