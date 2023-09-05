Zong 4G and Sehat Kahani Join Forces to Offer Complimentary Medical Consultations with Promo Code ‘ZONGSEHAT’ for the underprivileged

Zong 4G, and Sehat Kahani, have extended their partnership to provide free medical consultations on the Sehat Kahani app. This exclusive partnership aims to combine the strength of technology and telecommunications to provide users with up to 10,000 free medical consultations, fostering improved healthcare access across Pakistan.

In this exceptional initiative, users of the Sehat Kahani retail app and Zong 4G subscribers can avail the free consultations using the promo code ‘ZONGSEHAT.’ This is a testament to both organizations’ shared commitment to prioritize the health and well-being of Pakistan’s citizens.

“Our partnership with Sehat Kahani is testament to our commitment for making health inclusive for all strata of the society. Our connectivity is not only empowering people, but it is ensuring, the services like health and education is accessible for everyone. We are firmly committed to supporting sustainability causes and will continue to develop and provide innovative solutions can help to create a more sustainable future for all. “Shared the spokesperson of Zong 4G

“Zong 4G’s support has made it possible for an accelerated growth in the number of consultations that Sehat Kahani has provided in the past and we are confident that we will be able to help those in need even more with the latest collaboration.” Said Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, Founder & CEO of Sehat Kahani.

Zong 4G Partners with Sehat Kahani for Free Medical Consultations

In addition to this, awareness sessions have been planned to educate people about symptoms, preventive measures, and important health considerations related to water and airborne diseases. Moreover, maternal, newborn, and child health will be a particular focal point as well, reflecting the partnership’s dedication to fostering the well-being of families and communities.

Zong 4G’s focus on digital as well as social inclusion and health is the foundation of this partnership around which these activities are planned. It is both organizations’ mission to reduce the obstacles that are faced by the majority of the marginalized population to access basic healthcare by connecting them with trained medical professionals for free.

Sehat Kahani and Zong 4G are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative healthcare endeavor. The ‘ZONGSEHAT’ promo not only represents a union of technology and healthcare but also stands as a beacon of progress towards a healthier, more inclusive Pakistan.

Also Read: Get Ready to Travel to Turkey with Zong 4G’s Innovative New Roaming Offers!