Zong 4G Announces the Launch of MZA Sprint Bringing Exciting New Features on My Zong App (MZA) for an Enhanced User Experience

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications company, has launched a suite of new features on its My Zong App (MZA), further enriching the user experience and providing unparalleled convenience to its customers.

MZA Sprint has added 13 new Digital Value Added Services (VAS) to cater to diverse user preferences. From entertainment options and exclusive Golootlo deals to Islamic and infotainment services, instant gaming portals, tournaments, and sports and gaming currency, users can seamlessly access these services through the dedicated Z Play module, making MZA a one-stop platform for a variety of digital experiences.

In addition, MZA Sprint introduces a Complaint Handling and Status Check feature that will enable customers to easily share their grievances through the app.

The update also brings convenient payment gateways for buying bundles and offers, offering multiple payment options like Debit/Credit Cards, Jazz Cash, and EasyPaisa. The user-friendly “Online Recharge” interface and exclusive Monthly Pro Max offers further elevate the financial services offered on MZA. MZA also offers an offline maps integration that streamlines the discovery of 250+ regional/city offers, contributing to an improved MZA experience for users.

“Zong 4G is committed to delivering the best possible experience to our users. The new features on My Zong App reflect our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said the official spokesperson for Zong 4G, “MZA has been the largest telecommunication app with over 15 million subscribers and with these added features, it will continue to lead the market for years to come.”

MZA Sprint features are now available to all users. These updates reaffirm Zong’s position as a leader in the telecommunications industry and the frontrunner in Digital Innovation and Technologies.

