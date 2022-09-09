ZONG 4G Launches Exciting IDD Monthly Offer for UAE (DU Network Only)

ZONG 4G, has launched a new Prepaid Monthly International Direct Dialing (IDD) Offer for the United Arab Emirates (DU Network Only).

ZONG customers can now enjoy the new bundle, which provides 100 minutes of call time (To UAE DU Network Only) for a period of 30 days in only Rs. 500 + tax.

This offer has been designed to facilitate and connect millions of Pakistanis with their loved ones in UAE. Over 1.5 million Pakistanis have made UAE their permanent home, leaving behind loved ones, which are far greater in number. Not only that, but seeing as the country is a popular worldwide tourist destination, thousands of Pakistanis visit it each year as well and need to be connected with friends and family back home.

Speaking about the bundle, Zong’s official spokesperson said, “Staying in touch with our loved onesappears to be more of a necessity, in today’s age, than a desire, and it is becoming increasingly easy to do so through innovation in technology and digital connectivity. However, compared to other countries, calling someone in the UAE from Pakistan is relatively expensive. To address this problem, Zong 4G’s new IDD bundle has been designed to be more cost-effective while being simple to use, allowing Pakistanis to stay more connected to friends and family in and visiting the UAE.”

By offering such affordable and convenient packages, the digital connectivity partner aspires to make communication accessible and affordable for the entire nation.

Zong 4G’s customers can easily subscribe to the bundle through the My Zong app, Website, Online-shop or by dialing *7966# from their phones.

