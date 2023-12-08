Zong 4G reinforces its commitment towards Service Leadership through a series of activities in December

Zong 4G, a leading telecommunications company, is set to elevate its commitment to excellence with the launch of its Customer Experience Campaign including nationwide Market Visits on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023. The initiative underscores Zong 4G’s unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch services while immersing customers, employees, and stakeholders in an innovative and enriching experience.

The company-wide initiative is poised to incorporate diverse elements aimed at cultivating a culture centered around exceptional customer service. In pursuit of excellence, through this campaign Zong 4G will proactively engage with customers through a myriad of touchpoints, including Customer Service Centers, Franchises, Contact Center, and Social Media platforms. This comprehensive approach aims to elicit direct feedback from valued customers, allowing Zong 4G to gauge their experience with its products and services.

Through immersive internal employee engagement sessions, interactive market visits, and transparent management discussions driven by authentic customer feedback, Zong 4G is set to solidify its leading position in service excellence. By prioritizing customer experience, Zong 4G aims to achieve heightened levels of customer satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.

“We believe that prioritizing customer experience isn’t just a trend; it’s the cornerstone of our success,” said the official spokesperson of Zong 4G.

“Satisfied customers aren’t just clients; they are advocates who drive our growth. This is all about recognizing their significance by putting them at the forefront and ensuring customer delight,” said the Chairman and CEO, Mr. Huo Junli.

