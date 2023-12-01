Zong 4G’s One-of-a-kind IR Postpaid Bundle for Continental Asia Provides Seamless Connectivity Across Nine Countries

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications provider, has exclusively crafted a one-stop international roaming solution for 9 countries in Continental Asia. This comprehensive offering empowers Zong 4G users to stay connected seamlessly across 9 prominent countries, including China, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Australia, and Sri Lanka.

Zong 4G’s IR Bundle for Continental Asia distinguishes itself with the unparalleled advantage of providing connectivity seamlessly. With a single network, users can enjoy hassle-free communication, uninterrupted data access, and reliable SMS services with 60 minutes of talk time, 60 SMS, and 1 GB of Data in multiple international destinations for a total of PKR 5000 + tax.

Commenting on the bundle, the official spokesperson for Zong 4G, stated,

“The Postpaid IR Bundle for Continental Asia, reflects our commitment to enhancing the connectivity experience for our users. With the inclusion of nine countries in a single bundle, we aim to simplify international travel for our customers, offering a cost-effective and convenient solution for staying connected across borders.”

Zong 4G continues to lead the telecommunications industry by introducing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its users. The IR Bundle for Continental Asia reaffirms the company’s dedication to providing world-class services and reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the telecom sector.

For more information about Zong 4G and its International Roaming Bundles, please visit https://www.zong.com.pk/onlineshop/ir-bundles or subscribe through the My Zong App.

