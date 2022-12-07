18.14 Million Smartphones Manufactured Locally In 10 Months

According to the latest reports, Pakistan’s local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 18.14 million mobile phones during the first 10 months of this year. From January 2022 to October 2022, this huge number of smartphones were manufactured locally as compared to 1.29 million handsets commercially-imported. This report was shared by PTA.

Number of Smartphones Manufactured Locally In 2022

The local manufacturing plants in Pakistan manufactured/assembled 1.44 million smartphones in October 2022. This number during the calendar year 2021 stood at 24.66 million as compared to 13.05 million in 2020 with a landmark increase of 88 percent. However, this year, the number of smartphones manufactured was less as compared to last year’s record. In addition to that, the commercial imports of mobile phones stood at 10.26 million in 2021 as compared to 24.51 million in 2020 which was revealed by the official PTA data.

The locally manufactured/assembled 18.14 million mobile phones included:

10.51 million 2G

7.63 million smartphones

According to the PTA data, 55 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 45 percent are 2G on the Pakistani network. The fact is that despite the increase in the local production of mobile phones, Pakistan imported smartphones worth $ 226.051 million during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2022-23. It registers a negative growth of 64.94 percent as compared to $ 644.672 million during the same period last year.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data further showed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis mobile phone imports registered 12.62 % growth and stood at $65.780 million in October 2022 if we compare it to $58.407 million in 2022 September. Smartphone imports registered 56.06% negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2022 as compared to $149.712 million during October of last year.

The good part is that due to the successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) along with conducive government policies including the mobile manufacturing policy, a favorable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan has been created.

