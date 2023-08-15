2024 Android Phones Are Tipped To Cost More Due To Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

It is a common fact that the best Android smartphones usually run on top of the latest chipsets from Qualcomm. In the same way, we expect that the upcoming flagship Android Phones in 2024 will boast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, there is a bad piece of information as far as their prices are concerned. Reports claim that we may see a change as the cost of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will push 2024 Android phones to use older chips or rival options. Otherwise, phones running on the latest Gen 3 will be quite pricier as compared to the older ones.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Will Be More Costly Than Previous Variants

Reports have been pouring in that the price of Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is “a bit high.” The fact is that it does not seem to be exactly out of line with Qualcomm’s chips. The higher cost of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is one of the reasons behind the latest Samsung Phones being a bit more expensive in some markets. On the other hand, they are priced the same in the United States. Let me tell you that in the case of Gen 3, that cost is evidently so high that some Android manufacturers are looking at other ways for 2024 releases.

Some manufacturers are reportedly planning to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of Qualcomm’s latest chipset. While some are looking at using chips from MediaTek. This strategy is expected to work out to save on costs, particularly if taking the MediaTek route. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 will be the competitor to Qualcomm’s upcoming chip. It could debut in October with four Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores alongside the latest Immortalis GPU and support for up to 9.6Gbps LPDDR5T RAM. If that came out to be true, it definitely sounds like a powerhouse. So, let’s see what happens.

On the other hand, Qualcomm is set to launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in October, still from Hawaii. However, it seems likely the event could be delayed or relocated due to the recent disaster caused by wildfires in Maui.

Also Read: WhatsApp Web Gets A New Screen Lock Feature: Check Out The Details (phoneworld.com.pk)